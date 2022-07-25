Organisers delight as sold-out Forfar triathlon returns after two years

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Organisers delight as sold-out Forfar triathlon returns after two years

By Graham Brown
July 25 2022, 4.06pm
Participants of the Forfar triathlon are cheered on by bystanders.
Participants of the Forfar triathlon are cheered on by bystanders.

Forfar triathlon is back in its stride after a successful post-pandemic return.

The town’s community campus was the base for Sunday’s event, which drew a capacity entry.

And organisers Tri Angus were delighted with the number of newcomers.

The event started in 2018 and was an instant hit.

A swimmer hard at work during the triathlon.

It was staged for a second time in 2019, before Covid halted it in its tracks.

Maggie Lawrie of Tri Angus said it was great to be back.

“We also organise an event in Montrose so I was a bit nervous about opening the entries for both after the pandemic,” she said.

“It was the seventh Montrose event and it sold out on the day we opened for entries in January.

“Forfar was the same, the places were all quickly snapped up and we had about 95 on the waiting list.

All smiles for these Forfar triathlon participants.

“People come from all over Scotland to take part and in the past we’ve had entries from as far away as Alaska.”

The event featured two races – a novice event for newcomers to the sport and sprint event for more experienced participants.

Forfar community campus was the base for the event, with both races starting in the pool there. Novices took on 400 metres – 16 lengths – with the sprint competitors tackling 750m.

The bike stage involved a 10.74km ride for novices and double the distance in the sprint category.

And both competitions finished with a 5km run from the campus to Forfar Loch and back.

‘Shows what Angus has to offer’

Maggie added: “It is great to see so many doing their first triathlon and we think this is a really good way of introducing them to it.

“The other big thing is that it brings people to Angus and really shows off what we have got to offer here.

“In previous years we’ve had at least 15 local authorities represented in terms of where the entries come from so it’s great that they are enjoying the course and seeing the best of Angus.”

The results

Forres Harriers junior Bruce Evans took the tape in the sprint event in a time of one hour three minutes and 35 seconds.

He heads Robert Harrison of Monifieth Triathlon Club (1:04:44) and unattached Stephen Clark (1:07:08).

In the women’s sprint, Monifieth Triathlon Club’s Michelle Bruce won in 1:16:04, ahead of East Fife’s Abigail Mason (1:17:35) and Fleet Feet Triathletes’ Lindsey Young (1:20:07).

The novice victory went the way of Sam Beattie from Pentland Triathletes in 46 minutes 20 seconds. Runner-up was Andrew Grant (49:41) and first placed female Alice Stewart (54:30).

The third place male was Mike Forbes (55:30), while Kate Garden (57:24) and Ava Macleod (57:33) completed the women’s podium.

Tayside Mountain Rescue is set to receive a boost from the success of the day as the event’s official charity partner.

More images from the day:

 

 

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from The Courier