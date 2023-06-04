22 best pictures as 1,000 runners recreate Chariots of Fire opening scene in St Andrews

Around 1,000 runners took to St Andrews West Sands to recreate the iconic opening scene from Chariots of Fire.

Sunday’s Chariots of Fire beach race attracted 700 adult 5k competitors for the first sell-out event since Covid.

And around 300 youngsters took part in the children’s one-mile race along the sun-kissed beach.

The 1981 movie’s unmistakeable theme by Vangelis rang out as crowds of onlookers lined the beach.

The annual St Andrews beach race is organised by Ben McLeod, a former restaurant manager in the town who now lives in Berkshire.

In a break with tradition, adult runners are rewarded with a fudge doughnut and a beer.

Meanwhile, all the children receive a well-deserved ice cream.

Our photographer Steve Brown was at the event to capture the action.