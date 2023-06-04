Fife 22 best pictures as 1,000 runners recreate Chariots of Fire opening scene in St Andrews The annual Chariots of Fire beach race is a tribute to the iconic opening of the Oscar-winning movie filmed on the West Sands. St Andrews looked splendid as the Chariots of Fire Beach Race got under way. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. By Claire Warrender Share 22 best pictures as 1,000 runners recreate Chariots of Fire opening scene in St Andrews Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4446157/st-andrews-beach-race/ Copy Link 0 comment [[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up Around 1,000 runners took to St Andrews West Sands to recreate the iconic opening scene from Chariots of Fire. Sunday’s Chariots of Fire beach race attracted 700 adult 5k competitors for the first sell-out event since Covid. And around 300 youngsters took part in the children’s one-mile race along the sun-kissed beach. The 1981 movie’s unmistakeable theme by Vangelis rang out as crowds of onlookers lined the beach. The annual St Andrews beach race is organised by Ben McLeod, a former restaurant manager in the town who now lives in Berkshire. In a break with tradition, adult runners are rewarded with a fudge doughnut and a beer. Meanwhile, all the children receive a well-deserved ice cream. Our photographer Steve Brown was at the event to capture the action. Youngsters in the competitive spirit as the children’s race gets underway. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Phoebe Felltham, Mia & Bella Tonkin and Jess & Isabel Duff finished the St Andrews Chariots of Fire Beach Race. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. An iconic view of St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Family fun on the West Sands. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Crowds cheer on the competitors at the weather heats up Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Anstruther and Cellerdyke kids Arran,5, Imogen,6, Jude, 8, and Callum, 8, celebrate at the Chariots of Fire Beach Race in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. A scene to make even Chariots of Fire producer David Puttnam proud. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Runners were quick off the mark. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Mike Houston from Cupar was delighted to finish first. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Are you in this picture? Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Hannah-Jane Headon from St Andrews enjoyed the race. Sunday 4th June 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson Friends enjoyed running together. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Crowds line the West Sands to get into the spirit of the event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson The West Sands is beautiful in the June sunshine. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. It’s not easy to run on sand. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Rhona Van Rensburg, Janet Dixon and Hannah Tippetts from Cupar and Perth finish the Chariots of Fire Beach in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Youngsters get on their marks at the start of the children’s race. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Families ran together. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Who is going to win? Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. An exciting pram ride for this little one. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Some ran in bare feet. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson. Already a subscriber? Sign in [[title]] [[text]] Close
