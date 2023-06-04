Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
22 best pictures as 1,000 runners recreate Chariots of Fire opening scene in St Andrews

The annual Chariots of Fire beach race is a tribute to the iconic opening of the Oscar-winning movie filmed on the West Sands.

St Andrews looked splendid as the Chariots of Fire Beach Race got under way. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
St Andrews looked splendid as the Chariots of Fire Beach Race got under way. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
By Claire Warrender

Around 1,000 runners took to St Andrews West Sands to recreate the iconic opening scene from Chariots of Fire.

Sunday’s Chariots of Fire beach race attracted 700 adult 5k competitors for the first sell-out event since Covid.

And around 300 youngsters took part in the children’s one-mile race along the sun-kissed beach.

The 1981 movie’s unmistakeable theme by Vangelis rang out as crowds of onlookers lined the beach.

The annual St Andrews beach race is organised by Ben McLeod, a former restaurant manager in the town who now lives in Berkshire.

In a break with tradition, adult runners are rewarded with a fudge doughnut and a beer.

Meanwhile, all the children receive a well-deserved ice cream.

Our photographer Steve Brown was at the event to capture the action.

Youngsters in the competitive spirit as the children’s race gets underway. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Children in the St Andrews Chariots of Fire Beach Race
Phoebe Felltham, Mia & Bella Tonkin and Jess & Isabel Duff finished the St Andrews Chariots of Fire Beach Race. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
St Andrews beach race gets under way
An iconic view of St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Family fun on the West Sands. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Crowds cheer on the runners in the St Andrews Chariots of Fire beach race
Crowds cheer on the competitors at the weather heats up Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Youngsters in the Chariots of Fire beach race in St Andrews
Anstruther and Cellerdyke kids Arran,5, Imogen,6, Jude, 8, and Callum, 8, celebrate at the Chariots of Fire Beach Race in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
The St Andrews beach race was well attended
A scene to make even Chariots of Fire producer David Puttnam proud. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Runners were quick off the mark.
Runners were quick off the mark. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Mike Houston from Cupar was delighted to finish first. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Are you in this picture of the St Andrews beach race?
Are you in this picture? Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Hannah-Jane Headon from St Andrews enjoyed the race. Sunday 4th June 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Friends enjoyed running together. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Crowds line the West Sands to get into the spirit of the event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
St Andrews beach race
The West Sands is beautiful in the June sunshine. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
St Andrews beach race
It’s not easy to run on sand. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
St Andrews beach race
Rhona Van Rensburg, Janet Dixon and Hannah Tippetts from Cupar and Perth finish the Chariots of Fire Beach in St Andrews. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
On your marks
Youngsters get on their marks at the start of the children’s race. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Chariots of Fire beach race St Andrews
Families ran together. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Beach race St Andrews
Who is going to win? Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
St Andrews beach race
An exciting pram ride for this little one. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.
Beach race
Some ran in bare feet.  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

