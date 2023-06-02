700 runners gearing up for St Andrews Chariots of Fire beach race this weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark.
Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

700 runners gearing up for St Andrews Chariots of Fire beach race this weekend

The event has become synonymous with St Andrews with runners dressing in white in tribute to the 1981 Oscar-winning movie.

By Claire Warrender
An iconic view of St Andrews from the West Sands as runners compete in last year's event. Picture Steve MacDougall/DCThomson.

Around 700 runners will recreate the iconic opening scene from Chariots of Fire as they race along a St Andrews beach on Sunday.

The unmistakeable theme by Vangelis will blast out as athletes take on the annual 5k Chariots of Fire beach race on West Sands.

Action from the last Chariots of Fire Beach Race. Image: Rick Booth.

The annual event has become synonymous with St Andrews, with athletes dressed in white – and some of them barefoot – in tribute to the 1981 movie.

This year’s race is the second since Covid restrictions were lifted and is a sell-out.

And organiser Ben McLeod is excited to get going.

“We’ve got 700 adults running plus a children’s race so that’s close to 1,000 people in the beach, which is quite staggering,” he said.

“The weather is beautiful and it’s looking like a great weekend.”

Fudge doughnuts and beer

The race includes pipers at the halfway point and the promise of a fudge doughnut and a beer at the end.

And there is ice cream for youngsters taking part in the children’s one-mile fun run.

The start of the Oscar-winning Chariots of Fire was filmed on West Sands, with all of the actors wearing white.

It depicts athletes in training for the 1924 Paris Olympics.

Ben has been organising the race since 2011, when around 100 runners signed up.

He also starred as an extra when Danny Boyle remade the opening scene for the 2012 London Olympics, starring Rowan Atkinson.

Special event for 2024

Ben promises a very special event next year when the Olympics return to Paris on the centenary of the 1924 games.

He said: “We anticipate a lot of interest so watch this space.”

This year the children’s race starts at 11.30am with the 5k kicking off at noon.

All proceeds from the event go to the RNLI, Home Start and Families First.

The last two events have raised more than £20,000.

Already a subscriber? Sign in

[[title]]

[[text]]

More from Fife

Proms in pictures: Viewforth High School's Class of 2023
Barber does Kingdom of Fife proud with Britain’s Got Talent semi-finals performance
Staff at Glenrothes trampoline park speak out over 'shock' closure as 21 jobs lost
Girl, 13, missing from West Fife was last seen in Rosyth
Comedian Fred MacAulay to headline 2023 Largo Arts Week
Fife drink-driver caught after running out of fuel on A92
Our pictures from North East Fife primary schools football festival
Man, 64, kicked and punched dog before setting it on two women at Fife…
Hopes of new McDonald's by M90 in Fife dashed over pedestrian safety fears
Proms in pictures: Woodmill High School Class of 2023

Conversation

[[title_reg]]

Please enter the name you would like to appear on your comments. (It doesn’t have to be your real name - but nothing rude please, we are a polite bunch!) Use a combination of eight or more characters that includes an upper and lower case character, and a number.

By registering with [[site_name]] you agree to our Terms and Conditions and our Privacy Policy

Or sign up with

Facebook Google

[[content_reg_complete]]

[[title_login]]

Or login with

Facebook Google

Forgotten your password?

[[title]]