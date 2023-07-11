Family of Kirriemuir rock legend Bon Scott win legal battle over rights to late AC/DC singer’s name

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Angus & The Mearns

Family of Kirriemuir rock legend Bon Scott win legal battle over rights to late AC/DC singer’s name

Scott, who died in 1980, was raised in the Angus town before his family moved to Australia when he was six.

By Stuart MacDonald
AC/DC frontman Bon Scott in 1976.
AC/DC frontman Bon Scott in 1976.

The family of the late AC/DC singer Bon Scott have won a legal battle with a sportswear brand over the rights to his name.

The Forfar-born rock star’s estate applied to register his name as a trademark for a range of merchandise in tribute to him.

They asked for exclusive rights to the name of the legendary frontman for a range of services including clothing, sunglasses, bags and wallets.

However, lawyers for Swiss-based Scott Sports opposed the application and said the name was too similar to their own ‘Scott’ trademarks.

The cycling and winter sports clothing specialist claimed customers could confuse items featuring Bon Scott’s name with their products.

‘No confusion’

The UK Intellectual Property Office (UKIPO), who rule on trademark disputes, has now found in favour of the Bon Scott Estate following a hearing and said the trademark can proceed to registration.

Scott, who died in 1980 aged 33, was raised in Kirriemuir, Angus, before his family moved to Australia when he was six.

In 1974 he joined AC/DC, which also featured Glasgow-born brothers Angus and Malcolm Young, and they became one of the biggest-selling bands of all time.

In a written ruling, the UKIPO trademark hearing officer said: “Taking all of the factors into account, bearing in mind the principle of imperfect recollection, I am satisfied that the marks are unlikely to be mistakenly recalled or misremembered as each other.

“The beginning of the marks tend to make more of an impact than the ends. Therefore I do not consider that the average consumer would overlook the distinctive and dominant word ‘BON’ at the beginning of the applicant’s mark.

“Consequently, I do not consider there to be a likelihood of direct confusion.

“I do not consider that there are any other logical examples of how the applicant’s mark could be indirectly confused with the opponent’s.

Bon Scott hailed from Kirriemuir.

“I consider that having noticed that the trademarks are different, I see no reason why the average consumer would assume that they come from the same or economically linked undertakings. The marks are not natural variants or brand extensions of each other.

“Consequently, I consider there is no likelihood of indirect confusion.

“The opposition is unsuccessful, and the application may proceed to registration.”

Legacy of tragic singer

The Bon Scott Estate submitted evidence of his fame in the UK including details of AC/DC concerts and sale figures for albums.

They also said his death was “a major international pop culture event and to this day remains a touchstone of rock and roll history”.

Scotts Sports argued their trademark had “distinctive character” because they were a well known brand with sales of up to £15 million per year in the UK.

After losing the case, Scott Sports were ordered to pay £1,050 towards the Bon Scott’s Estate costs in the case.

Scott – who was born Ronald Belford Scott – died from acute alcohol poisoning following a night out in London.

He is celebrated every year at three-day Kirriemuir music festival Bonfest.

The Bon Scott Estate, which is run by his two brothers and his nephew, declined to comment.

Scott Sports were approached for comment.

More from Angus & The Mearns

Charlie Robertson with sister Kirsty (L) and brother Harry (R). Images: Alison Robertson.
Mum of Angus tennis starlet reveals pride at son’s Wimbledon exploits
Toby Bishop, left, tried to smuggle the drug in cat food packages.
Angus dealer tried to smuggle £100k of ecstasy in cat food packages
92-year-old Geoff Fishwick with Drew Laburn (left) and Ross Yeaman after re-uniting him with the restored 1950 Morris FV. Image: Paul Reid
Perthshire pals restore 1950 lorry to fulfil Glamis Extravaganza promise to 92-year-old Geoff
Former Arbroath businessman Ally Riddle
Ally Riddle: Arbroath businessman and former Montrose FC and Dundee United player dies
The new car park will be in a field beside the Glen Doll ranger base. Image: Bell Ingram Design
Glen Doll car park plan approved to ease pressure on Angus beauty spot
How a redesigned Guthrie Port roundabout might look in A Place for Everyone.
£13m Arbroath active travel flythrough nets just 200 YouTube views in 18 months
Emergency services descended on Logie Business Park, Kirriemuir. Image: Google
Man taken to hospital before being arrested after blaze at Angus business park
The dead minke whale on the beach at Auchmithie.
Dead minke whale washed up on Angus beach
A yellow warning has been issued for rain. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Weather warning for heavy rain in Tayside and Fife
To go with story by Jamie Buchan. Multiple rapist jailed Picture shows; Logan Doig. Glasgow High Court. Supplied by Crime and Courts Team Date; 10/07/2023
Victim-blaming Angus rapist jailed for attacks on five women