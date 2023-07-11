Driver flees scene after stolen vehicle involved in crash near Dundee multi-storey car park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Driver flees scene after stolen vehicle involved in crash near Dundee multi-storey car park

Police were conducting a search operation in the North Marketgait area after a one-vehicle collision.

By James Simpson
Police at North Marketgait, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson
Police at North Marketgait, Dundee. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

The driver of a suspected stolen vehicle has fled the scene of a crash near a multi-storey car park in Dundee.

Police were conducting a search operation in North Marketgait after a one-vehicle collision on Tuesday.

Two officers were positioned near one of the exits of the West Bell Street car park just before 6pm.

Members of the public described hearing a “loud bang” shortly before police received reports of the incident at around 5.15pm.

Police on Constitution Road. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

One man who did not wished to be named said the SUV was sitting on the verge near the exit of the car park.

‘Police were searching the area’

He said: “I was alerted to the blue flashing lights and just assumed there had been a minor bump.

“The vehicle didn’t look too badly damaged to be honest with you but I couldn’t see any occupants in the car.

“One police car was sitting behind the vehicle and the cop car was just edging out into the inside lane.

“The two officers were standing behind the vehicle in question whilst another officer was on foot at the underpass.

Police on North Marketgait. Image: James Simpson/DC Thomson

“Police were coming and going from the area, I saw one officer with search gloves on and then another was inspecting the car.

“I’m quite surprised to hear it’s reportedly been stolen.”

A spokesman for the force confirmed inquiries were “ongoing” as attempts were being made to trace the driver.

He said: “Around 5.15pm on Tuesday July 11, 2023, police were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash in the Bell Street area of Dundee.

“The driver of the vehicle left the scene on foot and the vehicle is believed to have been stolen.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”

