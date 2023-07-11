Driver flees scene after stolen vehicle involved in crash near Dundee multi-storey car park

The driver of a suspected stolen vehicle has fled the scene of a crash near a multi-storey car park in Dundee.

Police were conducting a search operation in North Marketgait after a one-vehicle collision on Tuesday.

Two officers were positioned near one of the exits of the West Bell Street car park just before 6pm.

Members of the public described hearing a “loud bang” shortly before police received reports of the incident at around 5.15pm.

One man who did not wished to be named said the SUV was sitting on the verge near the exit of the car park.

‘Police were searching the area’

He said: “I was alerted to the blue flashing lights and just assumed there had been a minor bump.

“The vehicle didn’t look too badly damaged to be honest with you but I couldn’t see any occupants in the car.

“One police car was sitting behind the vehicle and the cop car was just edging out into the inside lane.

“The two officers were standing behind the vehicle in question whilst another officer was on foot at the underpass.

“Police were coming and going from the area, I saw one officer with search gloves on and then another was inspecting the car.

“I’m quite surprised to hear it’s reportedly been stolen.”

A spokesman for the force confirmed inquiries were “ongoing” as attempts were being made to trace the driver.

He said: “Around 5.15pm on Tuesday July 11, 2023, police were called to a report of a one-vehicle crash in the Bell Street area of Dundee.

“The driver of the vehicle left the scene on foot and the vehicle is believed to have been stolen.

“Inquiries are ongoing.”