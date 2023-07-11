3 Jonny O’Mara talking points as Arbroath tennis ace reaches Wimbledon semi-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
3 Jonny O’Mara talking points as Arbroath tennis ace reaches Wimbledon semi-final

O'Mara and playing partner Olivia Nicholls are on the brink of SW19 glory after their second scalp in just 24 hours.

By Ewan Smith
Jonny O'Mara is into a Wimbledon semi-final. Image: PA
Jonny O’Mara has reached the dizzy heights of a Wimbledon semi-final after another stunning mixed doubles scalp.

The Arbroath ace and his playing partner Olivia Nicholls saw off Australian fifth seeds Matthew Ebden and Ellen Perez 7-5, 7-5.

That earned them a Wednesday semi-final meeting with Mate Pavic and Lyudmyla Kichenok and a guaranteed minimum share of £32,000.

Courier Sport watched the action unfold on court 12 and here are three talking points:

Court chemistry and secret signals

Once again, O’Mara and Nicholls were underdogs.

That’s despite them knocking out fourth seeds Wesley Koolhof and Leylah Annie Fernandez in the last round.

This time they were up against Australians Ebden and Perez.

But they picked up where they left off on Monday with some very secure tennis.

There is a real court chemistry between O’Mara and Nicholls.

They instinctively knew how to play to one another’s strengths.

O’Mara’s behind-the-back hand gestures on Nicholls’ serve also paid off to give him advantage on returns.

And with a tense opening set going all the way, O’Mara played a crucial crossfield winner in game 12 to claim the first set.

In the second, O’Mara intervened on game four with a net volley to make it 30-40 on the Perez serve before a stunning cross court return to break.

Jonny O’Mara was superb. Image: PA.

O’Mara stubbornly held his serve in game five to go 4-1 up in the second set.

But the Aussies showed incredible resolve to break back and get it to 4-4.

That made game nine, on O’Mara’s serve critical and he held it to love.

Once again, the second set went to game 12 and O’Mara was in sparkling form on the Perez serve.

Winners from O’Mara and Nicholls gave them three match points and they won it on the third.

Jonny O’Mara: A coach who can also play a bit

Jonny O’Mara coaching Andy Murray at Wimbledon. Image: Alamy

O’Mara has taken on a new coaching role in Andy Murray’s team and was a warm-up partner for fellow Brit Liam Broady at Wimbledon.

There’s a talk that this may be his last major appearance at Wimbledon.

Could he quit to move into a more permanent coaching role with Murray?

Surely not on this display.

At 28, O’Mara and his men’s doubles playing partner Broady won their first title together in June as they lifted the Lexus Surbiton Trophy.

Unfortunately, the duo couldn’t replicate that success as they fell at the first hurdle at Wimbledon to Rafael Matos and Francisco Cabral.

However, O’Mara picked himself back up in the mixed doubles.

In reaching the last four, O’Mara and Nicholls have played some fine tennis.

O’Mara’s serve was unblemished in the last 16 win over Wesley Koolhof and Leylah Annie Fernandez and he played some winning shots.

And on Tuesday he was at it again.

His serving was powerful and his net play was devastating. This was an immensely deserved victory.

Wimbledon isn’t a new experience for O’Mara

This was Jonny O’Mara’s sixth year at Wimbledon as a senior player.

He’s starred at the All England Club in five of the last six years and looks comfortable in that environment.

He looked at home in the players’ box on Centre Court as he encouraged Murray from the sidelines.

 

And on the court, alongside Nicholls, he looked comfortable and in control.

O’Mara is playing with a heavily strapped left calf but there’s no sign of pain or grimacing from the Scot.

In fact, he bounced about the court with a beaming smile as he hit some fine shots after a nervy NINE-MINUTE opening game.

The game whizzed past after that with O’Mara’s bubbly on court demeanour inspiring an on-form Nicholls.

