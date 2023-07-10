Arbroath ace Jonny O’Mara reaches second successive Wimbledon mixed doubles quarter-final

Jonny O’Mara turned in a stunning mixed doubles display to reach his second successive Wimbledon quarter-final.

O’Mara and playing partner Olivia Nicholls saw off fourth seeds Wesley Koolhof and Leylah Annie Fernandez 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

That saw them clinch a last eight meeting with fifth-seeded Australian duo Matthew Ebden and Ellen Perez.

O’Mara spoke earlier of his delight at joining Andy Murray’s coaching team.

But it was back to the court on Monday afternoon to fuel his own Wimbledon bid.

O’Mara, 28, reached the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon mixed doubles last year.

Along with former playing partner Alicia Barnett, O’Mara stunned Jamie Murray and Venus Williams in the last 16.

But this game was going to be a real challenge for O’Mara and Nicholls against Koolhof and Annie Fernandez.

The Arbroath star started well, holding his serve in the second game and again to love in the sixth.

And, with the opening set finely poised at 4-4, O’Mara turned on the style in the ninth.

He produced a stunning backhand volley at the net to make it 15-40 and followed that up with a winner that took a lucky spin off the net.

O’Mara followed that up with a comfortable final service game to take the first set.

With 93% of first serves won, O’Mara and Nicholls overpowered their much-fancied opponents in set one.

O’Mara started the second with a double fault on his opening serve.

Jonny O’Mara and Olivia Nicholls pegged back in second set

But he recovered well and some clever serve and volley play helped the outsiders hold serve.

And they broke again in the third game – to love – with Nicholls playing an unstoppable cross-court forehand winner.

The fourth seeds broke straight back but O’Mara was in commanding form.

And he took control of his serve in the sixth game with a timely shout to smash a volleyed winner to tie it up at 3-3.

But they were broken in a seven-minute eighth game with Koolhof reacting instinctively to O’Mara’s volley at the net to send it spinning beyond the Scot.

The Dutch star and his Canadian partner survived three break points in the ninth game to win the second set.

O’Mara again held his serve comfortably to open up the third set and hit a smashed winner as Nicholls held her serve to make it 2-1.

O’Mara was looking very comfortable on his own serve and posted another game to love in the fifth.

And his powerful cross court return on Koolhof’s serve helped the British duo break in the sixth and take a grip of the final set.

Murray showed power and poise, with Nicholls adding guile and craft, to a comfortable 6-2 win.

Meanwhile, Dundee’s Charlie Robertson is out of the boys’ doubles.

The 16-year-old and partner Henry Jefferson lost 6-2, 6-4 to Joao Fonseca of Brazil and Juan Carlos Prado Angelo of Bolivia.