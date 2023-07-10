Arbroath ace Jonny O’Mara reaches second successive Wimbledon mixed doubles quarter-final

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Arbroath ace Jonny O’Mara reaches second successive Wimbledon mixed doubles quarter-final

O'Mara and playing partner Olivia Nicholls saw off fourth seeds Wesley Koolhof and Leylah Annie Fernandez to reach the last eight.

By Ewan Smith
Jonny O'Mara has reached his second successive mixed doubles quarter-final. Image: PA.
Jonny O'Mara has reached his second successive mixed doubles quarter-final. Image: PA.

Jonny O’Mara turned in a stunning mixed doubles display to reach his second successive Wimbledon quarter-final.

O’Mara and playing partner Olivia Nicholls saw off fourth seeds Wesley Koolhof and Leylah Annie Fernandez 6-4, 3-6, 6-2.

That saw them clinch a last eight meeting with fifth-seeded Australian duo Matthew Ebden and Ellen Perez.

O’Mara spoke earlier of his delight at joining Andy Murray’s coaching team.

But it was back to the court on Monday afternoon to fuel his own Wimbledon bid.

Jonny O’Mara coaching Andy Murray at Wimbledon. Image: Alamy

O’Mara, 28, reached the quarter-finals of the Wimbledon mixed doubles last year.

Along with former playing partner Alicia Barnett, O’Mara stunned Jamie Murray and Venus Williams in the last 16.

But this game was going to be a real challenge for O’Mara and Nicholls against Koolhof and Annie Fernandez.

The Arbroath star started well, holding his serve in the second game and again to love in the sixth.

Jonny O’Mara was bidding to reach the quarter-final for the second year running. Image: SNS

And, with the opening set finely poised at 4-4, O’Mara turned on the style in the ninth.

He produced a stunning backhand volley at the net to make it 15-40 and followed that up with a winner that took a lucky spin off the net.

O’Mara followed that up with a comfortable final service game to take the first set.

With 93% of first serves won, O’Mara and Nicholls overpowered their much-fancied opponents in set one.

O’Mara started the second with a double fault on his opening serve.

Jonny O’Mara and Olivia Nicholls pegged back in second set

Jonny O’Mara, who played doubles earlier in the tournament, was in fine form on Monday. Image: Alamy.

But he recovered well and some clever serve and volley play helped the outsiders hold serve.

And they broke again in the third game – to love – with Nicholls playing an unstoppable cross-court forehand winner.

The fourth seeds broke straight back but O’Mara was in commanding form.

And he took control of his serve in the sixth game with a timely shout to smash a volleyed winner to tie it up at 3-3.

But they were broken in a seven-minute eighth game with Koolhof reacting instinctively to O’Mara’s volley at the net to send it spinning beyond the Scot.

The Dutch star and his Canadian partner survived three break points in the ninth game to win the second set.

O’Mara again held his serve comfortably to open up the third set and hit a smashed winner as Nicholls held her serve to make it 2-1.

O’Mara won at Wimbledon. Image: PA

O’Mara was looking very comfortable on his own serve and posted another game to love in the fifth.

And his powerful cross court return on Koolhof’s serve helped the British duo break in the sixth and take a grip of the final set.

Murray showed power and poise, with Nicholls adding guile and craft, to a comfortable 6-2 win.

Meanwhile, Dundee’s Charlie Robertson is out of the boys’ doubles.

The 16-year-old and partner Henry Jefferson lost 6-2, 6-4 to Joao Fonseca of Brazil and Juan Carlos Prado Angelo of Bolivia.

