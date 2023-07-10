Man taken to hospital before being arrested after blaze at Angus business park

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Man taken to hospital before being arrested after blaze at Angus business park

Emergency services were scrambled to Logie Business Park just after 9am on Monday.

By James Simpson and Lindsey Hamilton
Emergency services descended on Logie Business Park, Kirriemuir. Image: Google

A man has been arrested in connection with a blaze at an Angus business park.

Emergency services were scrambled to Logie Business Park, Kirriemuir, just after 9am on Monday.

A 60-year-old male was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment before being arrested in connection with fire-raising.

Shocked onlookers said smoke was coming from one of the units before parts of the business park were closed.

‘I wasn’t able to leave the estate for sometime’

One person told The Courier there was lots of “confusion” as the incident was unfolding.

They said: “I was at Viv’s Kitchen takeaway van in the estate this morning when there were lots of police and fire engines with blue lights came into the estate.

“Someone told me they had seen smoke coming from one of the units. There seemed to be a lot of confusion about what was happening.

“I wasn’t able to leave the estate for sometime. Other people were prevented from coming into the area.

“It was really hard to tell what was going on.”

Units closed

Another local said: “They closed down most of the other units in the estate after this happened and police seemed to focus on one in particular.

“Smoke had been seen coming from it but it was really hard to tell what was going on.

“I heard later that someone had been taken to hospital.”

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed one man has been arrested in relation with the incident.

He said: “We were called around 9.05am on Monday, 10 July, to a report of a fire at a premises in Logie Road, Kirriemuir.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“A 60-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital and arrested in connection with fire raising.”

