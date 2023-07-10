Man taken to hospital before being arrested after blaze at Angus business park

A man has been arrested in connection with a blaze at an Angus business park.

Emergency services were scrambled to Logie Business Park, Kirriemuir, just after 9am on Monday.

A 60-year-old male was taken to Ninewells Hospital for treatment before being arrested in connection with fire-raising.

Shocked onlookers said smoke was coming from one of the units before parts of the business park were closed.

‘I wasn’t able to leave the estate for sometime’

One person told The Courier there was lots of “confusion” as the incident was unfolding.

They said: “I was at Viv’s Kitchen takeaway van in the estate this morning when there were lots of police and fire engines with blue lights came into the estate.

“Someone told me they had seen smoke coming from one of the units. There seemed to be a lot of confusion about what was happening.

“I wasn’t able to leave the estate for sometime. Other people were prevented from coming into the area.

“It was really hard to tell what was going on.”

Units closed

Another local said: “They closed down most of the other units in the estate after this happened and police seemed to focus on one in particular.

“Smoke had been seen coming from it but it was really hard to tell what was going on.

“I heard later that someone had been taken to hospital.”

A Police Scotland spokesman confirmed one man has been arrested in relation with the incident.

He said: “We were called around 9.05am on Monday, 10 July, to a report of a fire at a premises in Logie Road, Kirriemuir.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was put out by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

“A 60-year-old man was taken by ambulance to Ninewells Hospital and arrested in connection with fire raising.”