Perth & Kinross

Perth racing prodigy Chloe Grant escapes uninjured from horror F1 Academy crash

Grant was pulled from her burning car at Monza.

By Gordon Bannerman
Chloe Grant was pulled from the wreckage of her car after Saturday's terrifying crash. Image: Gregory Heirman
Chloe Grant was pulled from the wreckage of her car after Saturday's terrifying crash. Image: Gregory Heirman

Teenage racing driver Chloe Grant escaped serious injury after a spectacular crash in the all-female F1 Academy race at Italy’s iconic Monza circuit.

And she is already preparing for the next event in the series in France later this month.

The Perth prodigy was pulled from the wreckage of her upturned Laser Tatuus car as flames began to lick around her in the cockpit.

Grant (17), one of three drivers in the French ART Grand Prix team, was rushed to the medical centre at the “Temple of Speed” but required treatment only for bumps and bruises.

“I’m very grateful to the medical team. They were very good with me,” said Chloe, who had been eager to lay down a marker on Saturday with a podium finish at the circuit north of Milan.

“They got to me very quickly after the accident.

Perth racer Chloe is assessed by the side of the track after her accident. Image: Gregory Heirman

“I was upside down and I could see the flames inside the car right next to my arm.

“So it was great that they responded so rapidly with the fire extinguishers and managed to pull me out of danger.

“I remember it being really tight at the start with all the drivers jostling for position as usual.

“I didn’t manage to slow down quickly enough with so many cars going into the first turn.

“I clipped one in front and the next thing I remember is being airborne and then I was upside down in the car. It all went by in a blur.

“People have been very supportive and I’d like to thank everyone for their kind wishes in the wake of the crash.

“I will be ready for Round Six of the series at the Paul Ricard circuit later this month.”

Chloe Grant is already planning her return to the track after her crash. Image: Fierce Sports Marketing

Fellow driver Bianca Bustamante hailed her “life-saving” protective cockpit Halo when Grant’s car flew over her head after the spectacular pile-up going into the first bend on the Monza circuit.

The Filipino said: “Walked away from this one. Tires went over my head but Halo saved my life today.”

Loughborough student and former Perth High School pupil Grant, who is a Girls on Track UK ambassador, enjoyed a successful karting career and stepped up from the GB4 saloon car championship after being one of an elite 15-strong international group selected to drive in the inaugural F1 Academy season.

The series, which is supported by F1 and managed by Scot Susie Wolff, a former Williams team development driver, aims to provide talented young female drivers with a pathway to the top of the sport.

The season culminates in an October race at the Circuit of The Americas in Austin, Texas.

