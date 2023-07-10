Dundee’s Charlie Robertson on ‘amazing’ Wimbledon experience ahead of rematch

Dundee ace Charlie Robertson is still relishing his Wimbledon experience despite defeat in the opening round of the boys’ doubles at the All England Club.

Robertson and fellow Brit Henry Jefferson were handed a tough opening round draw against second seeds Joao Fonseca and Juan Carlos Prado Angelo.

And ultimately the South American duo proved too strong for Robertson and Jefferson, prevailing 6-2 6-4 to progress to the second round at SW19.

There was some natural disappointment in defeat for Robertson, but the 16-year-old gave full credit to his opponents afterwards.

He said: “It was tough out there. The conditions were quite tough – it was quite windy out there. I think our opponents played very well.

“We tried our hardest, today wasn’t our day, but it is what it is.

“I do love playing doubles, especially with my good friend Henry.

“We go to school together, so it’s quite nice to play with each other and I did enjoy it out there. I’m a bit disappointed with the result, but I’m still happy and looking forward to my singles.”

‘I’m loving it’

Robertson impressed in his opening boys’ singles encounter, and is now gearing up for a rematch against Fonseca on Tuesday.

Robertson defeated Czech opponent Jakub Filip in straight sets to reach the second round.

And he is now gearing up for a rematch against Brazilian Fonseca, the eighth seed in the draw who he will again face on Tuesday.

“I’m looking forward to it now. Now I can just fully focus on my singles, so I’ll just prepare as well as I can now and go out there, and try my best,” added Robertson.

“I’m loving it and I’m taking every moment as it is.

“So far it’s been good and to get out on court was amazing. It’s been an amazing experience so far.”

