Dundee tennis starlet Charlie Robertson shines in first round at Wimbledon

The teenager brought one of the biggest cheers of the day at the All England Club with his win on Court 4

By Neil Henderson
Dundee teenager, Charlie Robertson in action at Wimbledon. Image: John Walton/PA Wire.
Dundee teenager, Charlie Robertson in action at Wimbledon. Image: John Walton/PA Wire.

Dundee-born tennis starlet Charlie Robertson has scored his first success on the hallowed courts at Wimbledon with a first round win in the boys’ singles.

The 16-year-old wowed tennis fans with his straight sets victory against his Czech Republic opponent Jakub Filip.

Filip, 17, proved no match for the City of Discovery youngster who cruised through 6-4 6-2 in an hour and eight minutes.

Robertson brought one of the biggest cheers of the day from the fans who had descended on Court 4 at the All England Club.

First round win for Dundee-born Robertson at Wimbledon

The teenager now progresses into the second round of the boys’ singles tournament.

He will face the winner of the match between South Korean Kim Jang-jun and Brazilian Joao Fonseca.

Dundee-born Charlie Robertson picked up the Junior Player of the Year award in April. Image: Tennis Scotland.

And his win even attracted the plaudits of Judy Murray, mum of two-time Wimbledon men’s champion Andy Murray, who tweeted about Robertson’s success.

Tennis Scotland’s Junior Player of the Year

Robertson won his first International Tennis Federation title in 2022 as well as two junior titles.

He is currently ranked No 72 in the world junior rankings.

In April, Robertson was named Tennis Scotland’s Junior Player of the Year.

