Meet the Perthshire tiny twosome making a big stir in the show ring

A pint-sized pony handler is riding high after picking up his first red rosette in the show ring.

Five year-old Rory Andrews proved the perfect match for his gran’s miniature Shetland pony when they won first prize in the young handler’s class at Braco Show in Perthshire.

Rory, from Burrelton, has already tasted success this year with a fourth prize at Fife Show and a second at Kirriemuir.

But Saturday’s victory was the high point in his showing career to date and it’s left him eager for more.

Mum Claire said: “They couldn’t stop him from doing a lap of honour, he was off like a rocket.

Shetland ponies run in the family

Rory was showing his grandmother Adele Stewart’s pony, Caiomhe, at Braco at the weekend.

And while this is his first season in the show ring, he has ponies in the blood.

Claire, who breeds Kinnochtry miniature Shetland ponies, started showing at a young age too.

“We’ve never pushed him, but he’s dead keen,” she said.

“He’s always asking when’s the next show we’re going to and he’s just started riding too.

“We had a little bit of a drama the week before when a horse stood on his foot. But I’m glad it didn’t put him off.”

Rory’s next outing will be at Perth Show on August 4-5, followed by the big one – the Shetland Pony Studbook Society Breed Show at the Black Isle on August 27.