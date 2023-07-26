Meet the Perthshire tiny twosome making a big stir in the show ring

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Meet the Perthshire tiny twosome making a big stir in the show ring

Shetland ponies are all in the family for prize-winner Rory Andrews, 5, who is following in the footsteps of his mum and gran.

By Morag Lindsay
Smiling Rory Andrews running round show ring with tiny Shetland pony.
Rory Andrews, 5, and his gran's pony Caiomhe at Braco Show. Image: Jill Stevens.

A pint-sized pony handler is riding high after picking up his first red rosette in the show ring.

Five year-old Rory Andrews proved the perfect match for his gran’s miniature Shetland pony when they won first prize in the young handler’s class at Braco Show in Perthshire.

Rory, from Burrelton, has already tasted success this year with a fourth prize at Fife Show and a second at Kirriemuir.

But Saturday’s victory was the high point in his showing career to date and it’s left him eager for more.

Rory Andrews, 5, in tweet trousers and waistcoat with Shetland pony and a red rosette round his waist.
Rory is all smiles with his first red rosette. Image: Claire Andrews.

Mum Claire said: “They couldn’t stop him from doing a lap of honour, he was off like a rocket.

Shetland ponies run in the family

Rory was showing his grandmother Adele Stewart’s pony, Caiomhe, at Braco at the weekend.

And while this is his first season in the show ring, he has ponies in the blood.

Claire, who breeds Kinnochtry miniature Shetland ponies, started showing at a young age too.

Three Shetland ponies in Shetland landscape.
Shetland ponies: little horses with big personalities. Image: Shutterctock.

“We’ve never pushed him, but he’s dead keen,” she said.

“He’s always asking when’s the next show we’re going to and he’s just started riding too.

“We had a little bit of a drama the week before when a horse stood on his foot. But I’m glad it didn’t put him off.”

Rory’s next outing will be at Perth Show on August 4-5, followed by the big one – the Shetland Pony Studbook Society Breed Show at the Black Isle on August 27.

