Fisher & Donaldson ‘feeling the love’ as fans jump to bakery’s defence in best Perth fudge doughnut debate

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Lifestyle Food & Drink

Fisher & Donaldson ‘feeling the love’ as fans jump to bakery’s defence in best Perth fudge doughnut debate

Locals have shared their appreciation for the bakery's iconic goods after a man claimed another firm produced the best treats.

By Poppy Watson
Fisher & Donaldson's famous fudge doughnuts. Image: Supplied.
Fisher & Donaldson's famous fudge doughnuts. Image: Supplied.

A bakery says it is “feeling the love” after fans jumped to its defence in a viral online debate about the best fudge doughnuts in Perth.

Locals have shared their appreciation for Fisher & Donaldson’s iconic baked goods after a man claimed to have found the Fair City’s best treats.

Football referee Gordon McCabee took to Twitter last Wednesday to rank fudge doughnuts from Fisher & Donaldson, Greggs, Murray’s, Stephens and Bayne’s.

It came after the famous Fisher & Donaldson doughnuts started being sold in the city for the first time at a new Greens store.

A Bayne's cake box and shop in Perth
Gordon McCabe claimed Bayne’s have the best fudge doughnut. Image: Mariam Okhai/DC Thomson

Gordon ranked Bayne’s top – with the appearance of its fudge doughnut compared to that of the “handsome, symmetrical” US actor Zac Efron.

Fisher & Donaldson came in joint second place with Murray’s.

The Twitter thread, which has racked up more than 600,000 views and hundreds of comments, sparked a heated debate over the best fudge doughnut in Tayside and Fife – where the bakeries have numerous outlets.

And many loyal fans of Fisher & Donaldson – which has long claimed to produce the “best fudge donut in Scotland, if not the world” – have made their views known.

Fisher & Donaldson ‘feeling the love’ over fudge doughnut comments

Sharing The Courier’s article, Fisher & Donaldson posted on Facebook: “We are really feeling the love with all the comments on this story.”

And followers of the bakery agreed.

John Penman wrote: “Fisher & Donaldson are the kings of fudge doughnuts.”

Lesley Latimer said: “Clearly never had a Fisher & Donaldson one then! They are a clear winner.”

Alyzen Thyne claimed “Fisher & Donaldson have the x factor”, while Sarah Thomson praised offerings from Goodfellows and JM Bakery, but added: “Fisher & Donaldsons are the best.”

And long-distance fan Darren Spiers commented: “(You’re) the best by a mile, I drive from Glasgow for your yummy cakes.”

More from Food & Drink

Beer festival raising funds for the RNLI.
GALLERY: Fisherman’s Beer Festival returns to Broughty Ferry for 22nd time
The dishes enjoyed at St Michaels Inn.
Restaurant Review: Fantastic food and super service at Fife's reborn St Michaels Inn
To go with story by Rebecca Baird. RB Blend closure column Picture shows; Melanie Ward, manager of Blend Dundee. Blend Reform Street. Supplied by DC Thomson Date; Unknown
REBECCA BAIRD: Why Dundee coffee shop closure is not just another high street casualty
Tailend restaurant in Dundee.
Where kids can eat for free or £1 in Dundee over the holidays
CR0044116, Cheryl Peebles, Kirkcaldy. Templehall Cafe story . PIcture Shows: Gavin Campbell at Templehall Cafe in Kirkcaldy who has been offering meals to kids for £1 during the summer and is astounded at the community generosity. Thursday 27th July 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Kirkcaldy chef feeding kids for free during school holidays with the help of…
The Glass Bucket owners, Craig Ormond-Campbell and Fraser Marr. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Dundee city centre pub revived under former name
Chef Elaine in the Hospitalfield kitchen.
Arbroath chef reveals supper club plans - using all local produce
Scoop ice cream in Anstruther staff
New Anstruther ice cream parlour inundated with customers after launch
A woman standing outside Bubblicious holding a bubble waffle.
Curious foodies head to Dundee's Bubblicious to try latest snacking trend - the bubble…
The Forfar McDonald's beside the A90 dual carriageway. Image: Google Maps
Forfar McDonald's: Planning application lodged to make A90 outlet a bigger Mac