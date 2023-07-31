Fisher & Donaldson ‘feeling the love’ as fans jump to bakery’s defence in best Perth fudge doughnut debate

A bakery says it is “feeling the love” after fans jumped to its defence in a viral online debate about the best fudge doughnuts in Perth.

Locals have shared their appreciation for Fisher & Donaldson’s iconic baked goods after a man claimed to have found the Fair City’s best treats.

Football referee Gordon McCabee took to Twitter last Wednesday to rank fudge doughnuts from Fisher & Donaldson, Greggs, Murray’s, Stephens and Bayne’s.

It came after the famous Fisher & Donaldson doughnuts started being sold in the city for the first time at a new Greens store.

Gordon ranked Bayne’s top – with the appearance of its fudge doughnut compared to that of the “handsome, symmetrical” US actor Zac Efron.

Fisher & Donaldson came in joint second place with Murray’s.

The Twitter thread, which has racked up more than 600,000 views and hundreds of comments, sparked a heated debate over the best fudge doughnut in Tayside and Fife – where the bakeries have numerous outlets.

And many loyal fans of Fisher & Donaldson – which has long claimed to produce the “best fudge donut in Scotland, if not the world” – have made their views known.

Fisher & Donaldson ‘feeling the love’ over fudge doughnut comments

Sharing The Courier’s article, Fisher & Donaldson posted on Facebook: “We are really feeling the love with all the comments on this story.”

And followers of the bakery agreed.

John Penman wrote: “Fisher & Donaldson are the kings of fudge doughnuts.”

Lesley Latimer said: “Clearly never had a Fisher & Donaldson one then! They are a clear winner.”

Alyzen Thyne claimed “Fisher & Donaldson have the x factor”, while Sarah Thomson praised offerings from Goodfellows and JM Bakery, but added: “Fisher & Donaldsons are the best.”

And long-distance fan Darren Spiers commented: “(You’re) the best by a mile, I drive from Glasgow for your yummy cakes.”