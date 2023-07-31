Sick image stash found on Fife pervert’s phone as wife searched for bird snap

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sick image stash found on Fife pervert’s phone as wife searched for bird snap

Vincent Ferrier's wife drove him to the police station to confess after she found the images.

By Kirsty McIntosh
Vincent Ferrier covered his face as he arrived at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court.
A pervert’s cache of child abuse images was uncovered by his shocked partner after she used his phone to take a photograph of a bird.

Vincent Ferrier loaned the phone to his wife, who later saw the sick material when she tried to forward the bird picture to her own device.

The 46-year-old later told the woman he had been searching online after half-remembering an incident in which he was sexually abused.

Among the vile photographs were images depicting babies, as well as sadism.

Fiscal depute Alistair McDermid told Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court the woman took Ferrier to hand himself in at the town’s police station.

Stumbled across images

The prosecutor said: “The locus was the home address of the accused and his wife.

“On April 27 2022 they were at the locus and at around 11pm a small bird landed in their garden.

“His wife took a photo of the bird on the accused’s phone.

“A short time later, the accused went to bed and fell asleep with the phone on the bedside table.

“At around 1am his wife got the phone with the intention of sending the image to herself.

“She opened WhatsApp and the app displayed not only images of the bird but a number of other images.

“Some of these appeared to be pornography, so she went into the accused’s “hidden” folder (in his camera roll).

“She observed a large number of indecent images of children on the phone.

“She shouted ‘what the f*** is this?’ And the accused stated ‘it is what it looks like’.”

‘Blurry memory’

Ferrier later told the woman the photos had “done nothing for him” and he had been searching due to a “blurry memory” of someone “doing something to him”.

She took him to the police station, where officers found 1,344 indecent images of children, aged up to 12, including babies.

Of these 419 were of category A – the worst kind – 370 at category B and 555 at category C.

All of the images were “inaccessible”, indicating they had been deleted from the phone.

Ferrier, of East Wemyss, admitted taking or permitting to be taken indecent images of children at an address in Kirkcaldy between July 2021 and April 2022.

Sentence was deferred for reports to be prepared on first offender Ferrier.

He was placed on the Sex Offenders Register in the interim.

