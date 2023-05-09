Davidsons Chemists: Perthshire firm to acquire five Tayside pharmacies

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Davidsons Chemists: Perthshire firm to acquire five Tayside pharmacies

The Blairgowrie business has completed a number of major acquisitions in recent years.

By Gavin Harper
Allan Gordon, managing director of Davidsons Chemists. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.
Allan Gordon, managing director of Davidsons Chemists.

Perthshire-based Davidsons Chemists is to acquire five Lloyds pharmacies across Tayside.

Its expansion will include two Lloyds pharmacies Dundee – Menzieshill and Lochee – as well as stores in Auchterarder, Kirriemuir and Montrose.

It was reported earlier this year that Lloyds, which was bought by asset management group Aurelius last summer, would be selling a number of pharmacies across the UK.

The acquisition by Davidsons Chemists grows its portfolio across Scotland to 56. The firm has added 35 staff.

The Lloyds pharmacy in Kirriemuir.
The Lloyds pharmacy in Kirriemuir.

Managing director Allan Gordon said the Perthshire business is due to take over at the five new branches next month.

Last year he outlined his plans to hit £60 million turnover.

Mr Gordon said: “We are pleased to acquire these five pharmacies from Lloyds.
“These five new branches are a good strategic and geographic fit for Davidsons.”

Davidsons Chemists to acquire Lloyds branches

Mr Gordon, who has been with the group for more than three decades, also outlined his plans for the new branches.

He added: “The new pharmacies will take a little time to bed in.

“Once we’re through that process we’ll look to push forward with our high standard of NHS services healthcare.

“The key matter at this stage from a Davidsons perspective is to make sure the new pharmacies are fully transitioned into Davidsons’ culture.

“That will allow them to put patients first and benefit from the synergies and experience of a large pharmacy group.”

Davidsons Chemists managing director Allan Gordon. Image: Gareth Jennings/DC Thomson.

The takeover is part of the Perthshire firm’s continued growth plans.

At the end of 2021, it completed a multi-million-pound deal that saw it take on six new pharmacies and 50 staff.

Davidsons has its headquarters and central warehouse facility in Blairgowrie.

The first Davidsons Chemists pharmacy opened in the town in 1897. It now has turnover of more than £50m.

