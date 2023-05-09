Davidsons Chemists: Perthshire firm to acquire five Tayside pharmacies

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Perthshire-based Davidsons Chemists is to acquire five Lloyds pharmacies across Tayside.

Its expansion will include two Lloyds pharmacies Dundee – Menzieshill and Lochee – as well as stores in Auchterarder, Kirriemuir and Montrose.

It was reported earlier this year that Lloyds, which was bought by asset management group Aurelius last summer, would be selling a number of pharmacies across the UK.

The acquisition by Davidsons Chemists grows its portfolio across Scotland to 56. The firm has added 35 staff.

Managing director Allan Gordon said the Perthshire business is due to take over at the five new branches next month.

Last year he outlined his plans to hit £60 million turnover.

Mr Gordon said: “We are pleased to acquire these five pharmacies from Lloyds.

“These five new branches are a good strategic and geographic fit for Davidsons.”

Davidsons Chemists to acquire Lloyds branches

Mr Gordon, who has been with the group for more than three decades, also outlined his plans for the new branches.

He added: “The new pharmacies will take a little time to bed in.

“Once we’re through that process we’ll look to push forward with our high standard of NHS services healthcare.

“The key matter at this stage from a Davidsons perspective is to make sure the new pharmacies are fully transitioned into Davidsons’ culture.

“That will allow them to put patients first and benefit from the synergies and experience of a large pharmacy group.”

The takeover is part of the Perthshire firm’s continued growth plans.

At the end of 2021, it completed a multi-million-pound deal that saw it take on six new pharmacies and 50 staff.

Davidsons has its headquarters and central warehouse facility in Blairgowrie.

The first Davidsons Chemists pharmacy opened in the town in 1897. It now has turnover of more than £50m.