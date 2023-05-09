Cost of living: Fife nursing students offered free food to help with financial pressure

[[title]] [[text]] [[success]] Email address Sign up

Fife nursing students are being offered free food to help them through the cost-of-living crisis.

Dundee University has opened a new pantry at its Kirkcaldy-based School of Health Sciences.

And it offers basic food such as canned goods, dry pasta, bread and margarine, as well as toiletries.

Students have been urged to consider their needs before deciding how much to take.

Rising food and fuel costs

Lecturer Joan Cameron said the nature of a nursing course often resulted in financial hardship for students.

She said: “Health sciences students are unlike many others because their course runs over a 45-week period.

“This means there is less opportunity to work over the holiday periods, while some also have parental or caring responsibilities, which may further limit their ability to take on paid employment.

“And because our students also participate in placements and some are over the age of 22, they are required to work throughout the region and may not be entitled to free bus travel.

“That means they are further exposed to rising food and fuel costs.”

Public can donate to Kirkcaldy pantry

The Kirkcaldy pantry launch follows a similar service set up at the university’s city campus in Dundee.

All items are supplied by the university and the students’ association.

Joan added: “These students are already making a valuable contribution to the region through their placement work, helping to keep the people of Fife healthy through their newly-learned skills.”

She said she hoped the Kirkcaldy campus pantry would provide the students with relief from financial pressures.

Members of the public can donate items by handing them in to the campus reception on Forth Avenue.

It is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.