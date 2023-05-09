Cost of living: Fife nursing students offered free food to help with financial pressure

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Cost of living: Fife nursing students offered free food to help with financial pressure

Members of the public can donate to the Kirkcaldy campus pantry set up by Dundee University.

By Claire Warrender
Senior lecturer Joan Cameron sorts items at the Kirkcaldy campus pantry.
Senior lecturer Joan Cameron sorts items at the Kirkcaldy campus pantry. Image: Supplied by Dundee University.

Fife nursing students are being offered free food to help them through the cost-of-living crisis.

Dundee University has opened a new pantry at its Kirkcaldy-based School of Health Sciences.

And it offers basic food such as canned goods, dry pasta, bread and margarine, as well as toiletries.

Students have been urged to consider their needs before deciding how much to take.

Rising food and fuel costs

Lecturer Joan Cameron said the nature of a nursing course often resulted in financial hardship for students.

She said: “Health sciences students are unlike many others because their course runs over a 45-week period.

Dundee University's Kirkcaldy campus where the Fife nursing students can access a pantry for free food
Dundee University’s Kirkcaldy campus. Image: Supplied by Dundee University.

“This means there is less opportunity to work over the holiday periods, while some also have parental or caring responsibilities, which may further limit their ability to take on paid employment.

“And because our students also participate in placements and some are over the age of 22, they are required to work throughout the region and may not be entitled to free bus travel.

“That means they are further exposed to rising food and fuel costs.”

Public can donate to Kirkcaldy pantry

The Kirkcaldy pantry launch follows a similar service set up at the university’s city campus in Dundee.

All items are supplied by the university and the students’ association.

Joan added: “These students are already making a valuable contribution to the region through their placement work, helping to keep the people of Fife healthy through their newly-learned skills.”

She said she hoped the Kirkcaldy campus pantry would provide the students with relief from financial pressures.

Members of the public can donate items by handing them in to the campus reception on Forth Avenue.

It is open from 9am to 5pm Monday to Friday.

