Davidsons Chemists: Perthshire firm adds 50 staff after multi-million-pound acquisition

Perthshire-based Davidsons Chemists has completed its biggest-ever acquisition, adding six new pharmacies and 50 staff.

The addition of half a dozen new premises has been completed thanks to a “very substantial” seven-figure investment by Davidsons Chemists.

It takes the Perthshire firm’s estate across Scotland to 50.

The newly-acquired pharmacies are part of a geographical expansion, with one in Kilbarchan in Renfrewshire.

The other five are in Ayrshire, in Crosshouse, Dalry, Dreghorn, Dundonald and Symington.

Davidsons ‘delighted’ to extend its reach

Managing director Allan Gordon welcomed the addition of the new pharmacies and staff.

He said: “It is a pleasing achievement for Davidsons to hit our medium-term target of 50 pharmacies across Scotland.

“We’ve managed to continue to grow and expand our pharmacy business during some of the toughest times for healthcare and retail.

“It now lets us have a presence in two new health board areas.”

The company completed a deal to acquire two pharmacies in Dunblane earlier this summer.

Growing the Davidsons Chemists team

Davidson Chemists’ workforce has grown to around 550 with the acquisitions.

Mr Gordon was pleased to add another independent prescriber to the team.

He said: “The pharmacist at the Crosshouse pharmacy has recently become an independent prescriber.

“She is a great addition to our current 20 independent prescribers across Davidsons.

“The Newfield (Dundonald) pharmacy group did have very close ties to their GP and retired GP owners and to their local GP surgeries.

“We look forward to working with them in the time to come and to continue to foster excellent professional relationships.”

Plans for future acquisitions

Earlier this year, Mr Gordon hailed the firm’s ”best ever year” as turnover grew by more than £5 million.

Davidsons has its headquarters and central warehouse facility in Blairgowrie.

It also has a subsidiary which trades as an agricultural merchant.

The first Davidsons Chemists pharmacy opened in the town in 1897.

Davidsons Chemists also owns RS McPherson in Broughty Ferry.

In the long-term, the managing director hopes the firm would grow to 60 pharmacies and about 700 staff.

Mr Gordon, who has been with the group for more than three decades, said work would be carried out at the new premises.