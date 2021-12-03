Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Business & Environment

Davidsons Chemists: Perthshire firm adds 50 staff after multi-million-pound acquisition

By Gavin Harper
December 3 2021, 7.31am Updated: December 3 2021, 10.02am
Davidsons Chemists has completed six acquisitions after a seven-figure investment.
Davidsons Chemists has completed six acquisitions after a seven-figure investment.

Perthshire-based Davidsons Chemists has completed its biggest-ever acquisition, adding six new pharmacies and 50 staff.

The addition of half a dozen new premises has been completed thanks to a “very substantial” seven-figure investment by Davidsons Chemists.

It takes the Perthshire firm’s estate across Scotland to 50.

The newly-acquired pharmacies are part of a geographical expansion, with one in Kilbarchan in Renfrewshire.

The other five are in Ayrshire, in Crosshouse, Dalry, Dreghorn, Dundonald and Symington.

Davidsons ‘delighted’ to extend its reach

Managing director Allan Gordon welcomed the addition of the new pharmacies and staff.

He said: “It is a pleasing achievement for Davidsons to hit our medium-term target of 50 pharmacies across Scotland.

Davidsons Chemists has completed a total of eight acquisitions this year.

“We’ve managed to continue to grow and expand our pharmacy business during some of the toughest times for healthcare and retail.

“It now lets us have a presence in two new health board areas.”

The company completed a deal to acquire two pharmacies in Dunblane earlier this summer.

Growing the Davidsons Chemists team

Davidson Chemists’ workforce has grown to around 550 with the acquisitions.

Mr Gordon was pleased to add another independent prescriber to the team.

He said: “The pharmacist at the Crosshouse pharmacy has recently become an independent prescriber.

“She is a great addition to our current 20 independent prescribers across Davidsons.

“The Newfield (Dundonald) pharmacy group did have very close ties to their GP and retired GP owners and to their local GP surgeries.

“We look forward to working with them in the time to come and to continue to foster excellent professional relationships.”

Plans for future acquisitions

Earlier this year, Mr Gordon hailed the firm’s ”best ever year” as turnover grew by more than £5 million.

Davidsons has its headquarters and central warehouse facility in Blairgowrie.

It also has a subsidiary which trades as an agricultural merchant.

The first Davidsons Chemists pharmacy opened in the town in 1897.

Allan Gordon, managing director of Davidsons Chemists.

Davidsons Chemists also owns RS McPherson in Broughty Ferry.

In the long-term, the managing director hopes the firm would grow to 60 pharmacies and about 700 staff.

Mr Gordon, who has been with the group for more than three decades, said work would be carried out at the new premises.