‘I want my life back’: Dundee woman shares reality of disability during Covid pandemic

December 3 is International Day of Persons with Disabilities (IDPWD). One local woman shares her story of how the Covid pandemic has impacted her.

Amy Tavendale is a 39-year-old wheelchair user from Dundee.

Before the Covid pandemic, Amy was an active part of the community.

She was a member of Dundee Boccia Club and gave talks on what it’s like to live with a disability.

But, as for many disabled people, the pandemic has led to increased barriers and inequalities that have turned Amy’s life upside down.

Amy explains: “I was fairly outgoing, despite being a full-time powerchair user with a range of disabilities and illnesses.

“I often met up with friends and family and strived to live as ‘normal’ a life as I could.

“However there is no doubt that a lot of the world becomes closed off and inaccessible for disabled people.”

‘I want my life back’

Amy has a hypoxic brain injury, which mainly affects her speech and balance.

She previously experienced a bowel perforation, meaning she now lives with an ostomy. As a result of multiple surgeries, she also has digestive issues and chronic pain.

Amy continues: “The past few years have been hard on most of us, however living as a disabled person with a chronic illness has always been challenging.

“I feel forgotten about, ignored and nothing more than a mere afterthought.

Even if a lightbulb goes I have to rely on friends to change it. Support services have gone or been reduced during Covid.”

“Quite a few services I use were cut or postponed. The council cut their handyman service which was very helpful when I needed small jobs done around the house.

“Now even if a lightbulb goes I have to rely on friends and family to change it. A lot of my support has gone or been reduced which affects my independence.

“I want my life back, I’ve gone from being quite outgoing to a prisoner in my own home.”

The ‘new normal’

Restrictions have eased over the past months and, for many, normality is starting to return.

But many disabled people aren’t finding the transition so easy.

Amy says: “Very little has changed since restrictions eased, in fact it seems to be getting worse day by day.

“A lot of places are only running a limited service and I’ve noticed quite a few disabled toilets are now closed, which affects where I can go.

“I have dystharthia, a speech impediment, so I find it much harder to be understood over the phone or doing video calls.

“Personally, phone consultations don’t work for me and I dread doing them.

“I need face-to-face contact and, frankly, I think it is better for my mental health. It feels that sometimes by protecting my physical health I sacrifice my mental wellbeing.”

Disability rights

IDPWD’s theme for 2021 is “Fighting for rights in the post-Covid era”.

While this is likely to be a challenge for many, Amy has advice for staying positive:

“Life as a disabled person could never be described as easy or straightforward.

“However, with plenty of planning and support, I tried to live as independently and as best I could.

“I always try to focus on what I can do rather than what I can’t. I really just get on with things the best I can.”