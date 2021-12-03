Montrose boss Stewart Petrie warns of Kelty danger and calls on Lady Luck ahead of Scottish Cup replay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. Linked In An icon of the Linked In logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo.
Home Sport Football

Montrose boss Stewart Petrie warns of Kelty danger and calls on Lady Luck ahead of Scottish Cup replay

By Scott Lorimer
December 3 2021, 8.00am
Stewart Petrie knows his side will have to be on their best if Montrose are to get past Kelty Hearts.
Stewart Petrie knows his side will have to be on their best if Montrose are to get past Kelty Hearts.

Montrose may have to rely on the rub of the green or a single piece of brilliance if they are to overcome Kelty Hearts in the Scottish Cup, according to boss Stewart Petrie.

The two sides played out a 0-0 draw at Central Park last Saturday and will have to fight it out once more to progress into the fourth round of the cup.

Kelty are runaway leaders in League Two and are a side packed with experience and young talent and Petrie believes there is not much separating the two teams.

‘Difficult game’

“We’ve played Kelty twice now. In preseason they were better than us and we sneaked a 1-1 draw later in the match,” he said.

“On Saturday, there was very little between the teams so we know how good and dangerous they are and the quality they have in the squad.

“We know how difficult the game will be and if we’re not at it, we’ll lose. It’s as simple as that. Hopefully the breaks will go our way on Saturday and we’ll still be in the cup.

“It might just come down to a bit of brilliance, mistake or a set piece. The teams are fairly closely matched. We’ll just have to be at our best and hopefully we’ll come out on top.”

St Johnstone await winners

Should they go through they will face Premiership opposition – and current cup holders – St Johnstone, which serves as an added incentive for Petrie’s side.

“Ultimately, it’s a cup tie. A home game awaits the winner against the current holders of the cup, so it’s a fabulous tie for whoever gets through and we’ll certainly be hoping it’s us.”

The Gable Endies go into the clash with a couple of injury concerns, with Graham Webster and Lewis Milne facing late fitness checks.

“There are a couple of injury worries, but like every team, we’ll pick up knocks and Covid will affect the squads but I’m not going to moan about it,” Petrie added.

“We’ll just have to knuckle down and get on with it. We’ll certainly have a competitive side out on Saturday, that’s for sure.”

Kelty Hearts 0-0 Montrose: A tale of two keepers as Scottish Cup showdown ends all square