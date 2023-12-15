Sinister gutter cleaner jailed for holding Dundee Uni student in flat and smothering her with bedclothes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Sinister gutter cleaner jailed for holding Dundee Uni student in flat and smothering her with bedclothes

George MacDonald's life-threatening attack came during months of abuse and his own solicitor suggested he needs ongoing supervision.

By Tim Bugler, Central Scotland News
Gutter cleaner George MacDonald
George MacDonald stopped the woman leaving his flat and smothered her in bedclothes.

A gutter cleaner who held a university student captive in his flat and smothered her with bedclothes until she passed out has been jailed for more than a year.

George MacDonald, 23, met his victim – 18 at the time of the offences – when she was studying at the University of Dundee.

They began going out at the beginning of 2022 but within months, he began a course of abusive behaviour towards her.

In April 2022, she was out driving with a friend in Dundee when she became aware MacDonald was repeatedly trying to contact her.

She ignored his phone calls and texts but then received a series of Snapchat messages, saying, “I’m going to burn your car”, “Watch your back” and “You’re getting torture”.

The same month, in a nightclub in Stirling, when Carla was standing with another man, he seized her by the neck and later accused her of trying to “get with” the male.

In a scene in the street later, she fell to the ground.

Bitten and choked

Their rocky relationship continued, with another incident in May, in MacDonald’s flat in Union Street, Tillicoultry.

Prosecutor James Moncrieff said: “He got down on one knee and was begging her not to leave him when all of a sudden he bit her on the right thigh.”

The bite didn’t break the skin but caused bruising.

On June 16 2022, the teenager, who is from the Stirling area, stayed overnight at MacDonald’s flat.

The next day she told him she wanted to go and see her mother but he forced her to stay and placed a broken chain necklace round her neck and “pulled it tight”, causing reddening.

Twice during an all-day ordeal he put bedcovers over her head and held them down so tightly she was unable to breathe, losing consciousness on both occasions, and once again placed the broken jewellery chain round her neck and pulled it tight.

Escape after all-day ordeal

MacDonald detained her in the flat until 9pm, when she told him her throat was painful and she needed to go to a nearby shop to get a drink.

He initially refused to let her go but then agreed they could drive to the shop together.

When they got there, he stayed in the car while she went inside.

Mr Moncrieff said she used the opportunity to escape and contact her mother.

Police were called, and MacDonald was later arrested.

He appeared for sentence at Falkirk Sheriff Court, after pleading guilty to engaging in a course of domestic abuse to her injury and danger of his victim’s life.

Gutter cleaner imprisoned after abuse

Solicitor Advocate Stephen Biggam, for MacDonald, said: “I don’t think he’ll want to hear it but I don’t think he is someone who should be unsupervised, going forward.”

MacDonald wept in the dock as Sheriff Christopher Shead told him: “I have to consider whether a custodial sentence is the only appropriate disposal.

“That’s always difficult.

“You haven’t served such a sentence before and you’re young.

“I’m afraid I’ve reached the conclusion that this offence does call for that sentence.”

He jailed him for 13-and-a-half months, ordered him to undergo six months social work supervision on release, and imposed a non-harassment order banning him from contacting the woman for five years.

