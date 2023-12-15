Dundee has highest rate of violent crime in Scotland, study finds

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee has highest rate of violent crime in Scotland, study finds

An examination into the changing levels of crime has revealed the City of Discovery leads the way in violent offences.

By Laura Devlin
A street in Dundee cordoned off by police.
Police cordoned off Fairbairn Street in Dundee after an incident earlier this year. Image: Blair Dingwall/DC Thomson

Dundee has the highest rate of violent crime in the country, a study by Police Scotland’s governing body has found.

An examination into the changing levels of crime by the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) has revealed the City of Discovery leads the way in so-called ‘group one crimes’.

These are described as non-sexual crimes of violence and can include homicide, attempted murder, serious assault, and domestic abuse.

The study, carried out between April 2021 and June 2023, showed Dundee City recorded a quarterly average of 8.9 group one crimes per 10,000 of population.

This was higher than nearest rivals Glasgow and Aberdeen, who recorded 6.8 and 6.6 group one crimes per 10,000 of population respectively.

The figures were outlined in a report compiled by the head of strategy and performance at the Scottish Police Authority, Amanda Coulthard.

The report went before the SPA’s policing performance committee last week.

Dundee tops 3 out of 5 crime categories

Figures also showed Dundee had the highest density of so-called “acquisitive crimes”, which includes housebreaking, theft of or from a vehicle, shoplifting, and fraud.

The city recorded an average of 83.8 crimes per 10,000 population – higher than Edinburgh who recorded 67.6 and Glasgow at 65.0.

Dundee also led the way in crimes categorised as fire-raising, malicious mischief, and vandalism – with 29.6 crimes per 10,000 population per quarter.

Riot police in Kirkton on Halloween night 2023.
Riot police in Kirkton on Halloween night earlier this year. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The results of the study comes after Dundee topped the list of recorded crime in Scotland earlier this year.

An annual report from the Scottish Government showed 12,547 recorded crimes in the city over the past year.

That means 849 offences were committed for every 10,000 residents in the city, putting Dundee comfortably ahead of second-placed Glasgow.

Crime stats will be ‘deeply felt’

Labour MSP Michael Marra, who represents the North East Scotland region, said: “The news that Dundee is amongst the hardest hit areas in Scotland for serious crime will be deeply felt right across the city.

“This comes on the back of news earlier in the year that overall crime figures are on the rise in Dundee, bucking the trend of other areas.

Michael Marra MSP
Michael Marra. Image: DC Thomson.

“The crimes we see listed in these statistics – including the most serious violence, domestic abuse, arson and house breaking – cut deeply into the fabric of our communities.

“Dundee’s people want to live safe, comfortable lives free from fear of crime and violence.

“A justice system and a government that cannot deliver that basic need has some hard questions to answer.”

Tory MSP Maurice Golden added: “Dundee isn’t alone in seeing a spike in violent crime but these numbers are a real concern for people living in the city.

“Rather than there being more offenders here, I suspect there will be a very small, hard core with long histories of conviction after conviction.

“It is my worry that a very small group feel they can take our soft-touch justice system for a ride.”

