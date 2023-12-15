Dundee has highest rate of violent crime in Scotland, study finds

Dundee has the highest rate of violent crime in the country, a study by Police Scotland’s governing body has found.

An examination into the changing levels of crime by the Scottish Police Authority (SPA) has revealed the City of Discovery leads the way in so-called ‘group one crimes’.

These are described as non-sexual crimes of violence and can include homicide, attempted murder, serious assault, and domestic abuse.

The study, carried out between April 2021 and June 2023, showed Dundee City recorded a quarterly average of 8.9 group one crimes per 10,000 of population.

This was higher than nearest rivals Glasgow and Aberdeen, who recorded 6.8 and 6.6 group one crimes per 10,000 of population respectively.

The figures were outlined in a report compiled by the head of strategy and performance at the Scottish Police Authority, Amanda Coulthard.

The report went before the SPA’s policing performance committee last week.

Dundee tops 3 out of 5 crime categories

Figures also showed Dundee had the highest density of so-called “acquisitive crimes”, which includes housebreaking, theft of or from a vehicle, shoplifting, and fraud.

The city recorded an average of 83.8 crimes per 10,000 population – higher than Edinburgh who recorded 67.6 and Glasgow at 65.0.

Dundee also led the way in crimes categorised as fire-raising, malicious mischief, and vandalism – with 29.6 crimes per 10,000 population per quarter.

The results of the study comes after Dundee topped the list of recorded crime in Scotland earlier this year.

An annual report from the Scottish Government showed 12,547 recorded crimes in the city over the past year.

That means 849 offences were committed for every 10,000 residents in the city, putting Dundee comfortably ahead of second-placed Glasgow.

Crime stats will be ‘deeply felt’

Labour MSP Michael Marra, who represents the North East Scotland region, said: “The news that Dundee is amongst the hardest hit areas in Scotland for serious crime will be deeply felt right across the city.

“This comes on the back of news earlier in the year that overall crime figures are on the rise in Dundee, bucking the trend of other areas.

“The crimes we see listed in these statistics – including the most serious violence, domestic abuse, arson and house breaking – cut deeply into the fabric of our communities.

“Dundee’s people want to live safe, comfortable lives free from fear of crime and violence.

“A justice system and a government that cannot deliver that basic need has some hard questions to answer.”

Tory MSP Maurice Golden added: “Dundee isn’t alone in seeing a spike in violent crime but these numbers are a real concern for people living in the city.

“Rather than there being more offenders here, I suspect there will be a very small, hard core with long histories of conviction after conviction.

“It is my worry that a very small group feel they can take our soft-touch justice system for a ride.”