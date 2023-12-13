Craig Levein reveals what he wants in new St Johnstone striker

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein knows that he won’t get the full number nine package in the January transfer window.

But bringing in a new recruit who is top class in at least one facet of striker play is an achievable goal.

“It will need to be someone who’s really good at something,” said Levein, who has prioritised a forward in the mid-season market.

“We’re not likely to get someone who’s really good at three things.

“For me, we need some expertise in an area of attacking football that’s significant and can help us.

St Johnstone boss on new striker qualities

“Whether that’s speed, athleticism, aerial prowess, strength to hold the ball up or goalscoring, we need something to help.

“Looking at the league table you can see that.

“Our defensive record probably gets us something like mid-table. Our scoring record gets us where we are.”

Levein is realistic about Saints’ budget and what that will allow him to do next month.

“Strikers have always been the hardest position to get right in the market,” he said.

“You start off looking for everything – strength, speed, intelligence, scoring ability.

“But we are into tens of millions for those things alone!

“I’ve decided we need to find someone who’s good at one or two things.

“We are trying on a number of fronts but we’re not going to get a tried and trusted 20-goal man.

“We need to be a bit more creative and look at two players who might complement each other, if that’s do-able.”

DJ Jaiyesimi not fit yet

DJ Jaiyesimi may not be Saints’ long-term answer as an attacking focal point but Levein believes the on-loan Charlton man will contribute to the cause.

“DJ has shown flashes that makes me think he might be useful soon,” said the Perth boss.

“He’s still working his way back. He’s still not fit and that’s why we’ve been taking him off.

“But he’s got strength and decent technique and that’s something that allows us to hold the ball up quite well.

“He’s not a striker. It’s not the lad’s fault. He just wants to play.

“The fact he’s getting a chance up front is neither here nor there to him. He just wants to be on the field.

“And he’s done OK in the games he’s played.

“He needs to improve fitness-wise and after he’s done that he’ll be an even bigger handful.”