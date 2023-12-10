3 St Johnstone talking points as transfer priorities become clearer and Mika Biereth shows the striker Craig Levein needs is attainable

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football St Johnstone FC

3 St Johnstone talking points as transfer priorities become clearer and Mika Biereth shows the striker Craig Levein needs is attainable

The Perth side let two points get away from them at Motherwell.

Mika Biereth equalises for Motherwell against St Johnstone.
Mika Biereth equalises for Motherwell against St Johnstone. Image: SNS.
By Eric Nicolson

St Johnstone came within a couple of minutes of posting their first away victory of the season and moving to within just one point of seventh in the Premiership table.

The performance against Motherwell wasn’t their best under Craig Levein but Saints were gifted an own goal lead and had a win in their grasp.

Courier Sport picks out three talking points from the 1-1 draw at Fir Park, with the January transfer window priorities becoming clearer.

‘Get out’ and ‘stop the cross’

Craig Levein joked that it wouldn’t be until he woke up in the middle of the night that he’d know whether his team’s point at Motherwell was a good one or not.

It was probably more likely that his sleep would be interrupted by him shouting “get out” or “stop the cross” in his dreams.

Levein’s calm post-match demeanour has been a theme of his return to management with Saints.

That didn’t change on the back of the most meaningful goal the McDiarmid Park side have conceded late in a game (Celtic’s third was window dressing for the previous weekend’s result).

But he’ll be extremely frustrated that, as he described it, the “spooked” factor for his defence is still “hanging around”.

The players didn’t learn their lesson from the previous clash with Motherwell, who have become experts at chasing a game late on (they’re good at it because they have powerful substitute attackers and because they’ve been behind so often that it’s becoming second nature).

There was no pressure on the through ball into Theo Bair’s feet and then Matt Smith allowed the ex-Saint four touches without closing the gap before he crossed with his fifth.

It was brilliant number nine play by Mika Biereth to get across Luke Robinson and give Dimitar Mitov no chance with a header that was harder than he made it look.

And there actually wasn’t much wrong with the Saints defenders’ spacing between each other.

But if they’d been five yards higher and on the penalty spot, the odds would have shifted in the goalkeeper’s favour.

The point gained/two dropped debate won’t be settled until the season plays out.

That this was a bad goal from a St Johnstone perspective is already conclusive.

Recruitment wish list

We’re at the time of year when every word spoken by a manager on the theme of January signings will be analysed by supporters in minute detail.

After this match, Levein reiterated that he’s keen to get some business completed, with the phrase “two or three” being used.

If we go to the higher of those numbers, what three positions should he target?

A striker is the clear priority – and Levein has as good as admitted it.

Up until a few weeks ago, I would have put a centre-back with pace just behind that but the last seven games have changed that opinion.

A back three formation is here to stay, it would appear, and in Robinson, Andy Considine, Liam Gordon and Ryan McGowan, Levein has four players who have been performing consistently well, with Sam McClelland due back in the new year.

Ryan McGowan in action at Fir Park.
Ryan McGowan in action at Fir Park. Image: SNS.

Being out-run hasn’t been a game-defining issue.

A stronger argument is building for wing-back to be addressed ahead of central defence.

Stopping the cross at source is one reason but getting behind an opposition defence at the other end of the pitch is another.

If we’re working on the assumption that Drey Wright won’t return in January, a natural right wing-back would enhance this team significantly.

And for signing number three, another player who can operate across the frontline or just behind it to lighten the creative load on Graham Carey would do nicely.

It can be done

Motherwell might not get all their signings right – or even get close to it these days – but they’ve got a better record than most as far as strikers are concerned.

Kevin van Veen almost single-handedly kept them in the Premiership last season.

Biereth may do the same this time around.

That’s six goals in 10 league games to his name – five of those earning Motherwell a point or more.

His goal conversion and shot accuracy statistics outshine all the rest in the league and he’s on track to get close to a 20-goal season.

You don’t often see a team getting relegated with a centre-forward who hits those sort of numbers.

Nicky Clark has Biereth’s ability to take advantage of a centre-half’s blind spot and dart across him to head home a cross but Saints need somebody else who can do it.

And an ability to worry a defender by running in behind would be very useful too.

That Motherwell could attract Biereth north from Arsenal on loan is a feather in the cap of their recruitment department.

It should give hope to Saints and Levein that a striker who could elevate this team in the second half of the season is attainable.

More from St Johnstone FC

Craig Levein.
St Johnstone got 'spooked' again in Motherwell draw, as Craig Levein confirms he wants…
Dan Phillips in action.
Motherwell 1 - 1 St Johnstone: Saints suffer injury time agony
Tony Gallacher has returned to the St Johnstone starting line-up. Image: SNS
St Johnstone star Tony Gallacher determined to make most of Craig Levein clean slate
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane.
St Johnstone in talks with Chris Kane over new contract, reveals Craig Levein
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane.
St Johnstone striker Chris Kane keen to stay as 6-month contract gets close to…
St Johnstone celebrated a big win over St Mirren.
3 St Johnstone talking points including Chris Kane's top 10 goals and a changing…
St Johnstone's Chris Kane scores. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein: I don't think Chris Kane knew I'd had a…
St Johnstone's Chris Kane celebrates at full time. Image: SNS.
St Johnstone 1 - 0 St Mirren: Chris Kane the injury-time hero as Saints…
St Johnstone defender James Brown.
St Johnstone defender James Brown opens up on fitness and form struggles and makes…
Craig Levein was pleased with DJ Jaiyesimi against Celtic.
St Johnstone boss Craig Levein wants more of the same against St Mirren from…

Conversation