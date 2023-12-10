4 Dunfermline talking points: How opening goal helped Pars avoid usual drama against Airdrie to register back-to-back wins despite defensive absentees

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

4 Dunfermline talking points: How opening goal helped Pars avoid usual drama against Airdrie to register back-to-back wins despite defensive absentees

James McPake's side strengthened their grip on fourth place in the Championship table with comfortable win

Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards and striker Lewis McCann celebrate the opening goal against Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC,
Dunfermline defender Josh Edwards and striker Lewis McCann celebrate the opening goal against Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC,
By Iain Collin

Dunfermline registered a sixth victory of the league campaign with an impressive 2-1 success away to Airdrie that drew praise from manager James McPake.

A first-half strike from Josh Edwards and a second after the break from Matty Todd racked up a deserved three points for the Pars.

Calum Gallagher threatened a grandstand finish for the Diamonds with an injury-time penalty, but McPake claimed he always felt ‘comfortable’.

The win stretches Dunfermline’s lead in fourth spot in the SPFL Championship to four points, with the chance to close the gap on Partick Thistle above them when they meet on Saturday.

Dunfermline manager James McPake salutes the supporters after win over Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

Where was the drama?

Dunfermline’s games with Airdrie over the past 18 months, through their battles in League One to their opening meeting in the Championship, have been packed with incident.

Five red cards in five games tells a story, as does 16 goals scored and fluctuating fortunes across each 90 minutes.

When the Pars went to the Excelsior Stadium in February, they executed an incredible comeback from 3-0 down to snatch a late 4-3 victory.

There was no such drama on Saturday.

Right from the first whistle, the Fifers were clearly ‘on it’, as McPake would later describe his players.

Matty Todd doubled Dunfermline’s lead after coming on as a second-half substitute. Image:  Craig Brown/DAFC.

Rarely, at least until the final 10 minutes and injury-time, were they troubled in defence, whilst in attack they were a threat.

For the first time in the last five meetings of these teams, there was no red card to alter the flow of the game in favour of either side.

Even the concession of a 91st-minute penalty, with some injury-time left to play, did not ruffle the East End Park side too much.

McPake said he felt ‘comfortable’ and it was that kind of afternoon from start to, almost, finish.

Over the sticky spell

There were growing murmurings of discontent following Dunfermline’s chastening Scottish Cup defeat to rivals Raith Rovers last month.

The lacklustre performance, the comprehensive 3-0 loss and the identity of the opponents, all added up to anger in the stands.

It left the Pars with just one win from seven matches.

But they have responded well to that low point.

To put a different spin on the statistics, they have now taken 10 points from a possible 15 in the league since the 2-1 win away to Morton on November 3.

Their only defeat in that sequence was a cruel late loss to league leaders Dundee United.

Saturday’s success against Airdrie was impressive and hinted at a team back on an upward trajectory.

But it was back-to-back wins for just the second time this season and maintaining the consistency will be the next task.

No defenders, no problem

McPake again had to make do without his first-choice central defensive trio of skipper Kyle Benedictus, Sam Fisher and Rhys Breen.

All are closing in on returns from differing injuries and will undoubtedly strengthen Dunfermline when they are back.

Benedictus, in particular, is an influential presence, both in the rearguard and with his leadership qualities.

But the Pars’ makeshift back three of full-back Aaron Comrie, midfielder Chris Hamilton and versatile defensive midfielder Ewan Otoo coped admirably against Airdrie.

Ewan Otoo’s versatility has been crucial for Dunfermline this season. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC Date.

Despite a lack of options in defence, McPake has been reluctant to abandon his favoured formation and the adaptability of Comrie, Hamilton and Otoo has made that possible.

Hamilton gave away plenty in height against Nikolay Todorov, but played smartly to prevent his former team-mate from causing too many problems.

A clean sheet – which would have been just a third in 14 league games – would have been reward for a determined defensive display, but it was still enough for three welcome points.

Importance of the first goal

Josh Edwards marked another fine display with the opening goal for Dunfermline to boost belief and set them on their way to victory.

After his strike against Arbroath, it was the second time in successive games the wing-back had made the breakthrough for the Pars.

In all but one of the six games when the Fifers have been first on the score-sheet this season, they have gone on to win.

Josh Edwards scored the vital first goal for Dunfermline against Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown/DAFC.

On the other occasion, they drew the match.

Only once have they taken all three points when the opposition has scored first.

This is not to say they do not have the ability to recover from setbacks. Twice – both times against Inverness Caley Thistle – they have also eked out draws when going behind.

But the statistics prove the importance of producing the kind of dominant start they produced against Airdrie on Saturday.

More from Football

The 22 is among several Xplore Dundee routes that goes near Dens Park and Tannadice. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Xplore Dundee in talks with football clubs over travel deals for fans
Mika Biereth equalises for Motherwell against St Johnstone.
3 St Johnstone talking points as transfer priorities become clearer and Mika Biereth shows…
Jim McIntyre took charge of Arbroath for the first time. Image: SNS.
Jim McIntyre gives update on Ricky Little as Arbroath boss points to 'small details'…
Callum Smith was the latest Raith player to make a winning contribution from the bench. Image: SNS.
3 Raith Rovers talking points: A back one, supersubs and 'another attacker needed'
Dundee dismay at Rangers - Lyall Cameron sees an early effort saved by Jack Butland. Image: Shutterstock
3 Dundee talking points from Rangers reverse - VAR, soft goals and missing men
Kai Fotheringham scrambles the ball over the line for Dundee United against Ayr United
5 Dundee United talking points: Tangerines ace brings up Perfect 10 and persistence pays…
Callum Smith celebrates after getting Raith Rovers back on level terms. Image: SNS.
Callum Smith reveals 'mindset' after he watched Raith Rovers fall behind before playing part…
Craig Levein.
St Johnstone got 'spooked' again in Motherwell draw, as Craig Levein confirms he wants…
Dunfermline manager James McPake hailed his side's display against Airdrie. Image: SNS.
James McPake hails Dunfermline performance as 'best' of reign against Airdrie as the Pars…
Dundee manager Tony Docherty at Ibrox. Image: PA
Furious Dundee boss Tony Docherty blasts VAR after Rangers penalty call as he provides…