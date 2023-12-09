James McPake hails Dunfermline performance as ‘best’ of reign against Airdrie as the Pars ease to ‘comfortable’ victory

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football

James McPake hails Dunfermline performance as ‘best’ of reign against Airdrie as the Pars ease to ‘comfortable’ victory

Goals from Josh Edwards and Matty Todd seal 2-1 win, despite Calum Gallagher's injury-time penalty.

By Iain Collin
Dunfermline manager James McPake hailed his side's display against Airdrie. Image: SNS.
Dunfermline manager James McPake hailed his side's display against Airdrie. Image: SNS.

James McPake insists Dunfermline were ‘well worth’ their 2-1 victory over Airdrie as they delivered the ‘best’ display of his reign against the Diamonds.

Goals either side of the break from Josh Edwards and substitute Matty Todd earned the Pars back-to-back league wins for just the second time this season.

Calum Gallagher rolled in an injury-time penalty for the hosts but the Fifers withstood some late pressure to strengthen their grip on fourth in the SPFL Championship table.

Josh Edwards got the ball rolling for Dunfermline with the opening goal against Airdrie. Image:  Ross Parker / SNS Group)

McPake said: “It was a really good performance, first and foremost.

“I know everything’s about the three points at the end of the day, but it’s the consistency in your performances that allows you to win games.

“That performance was excellent, from start to finish we were well in control of that game, which is not easy against Airdrie.

“In terms of controlling the ball the way we did and the chances we created, that’s the best we’ve been against them.

“I think we were well worthy of those three points.”

Cruising

Dunfermline appeared to be cruising to victory late on and could have extended their lead as replacement Alex Jakubiak was denied.

But when Gallagher stroked home the 92nd minute penalty for Airdrie some might have feared the kind of late drama this fixture has thrown up in the past 18 months.

McPake is adamant, however, that he remained confident the three points were in the bag.

He added: “It’s easy to stand here and say I didn’t feel bothered at all that [that they scored] with three and a half minutes to go.

“I just felt we were so comfortable in the game.

Comfortable

“I’m normally over-critical, rather than over-happy, but I didn’t feel under any real pressure, at all, standing on the sidelines.

“It was just a comfortable afternoon in my opinion, with some really good play.

“That’s down to the players and the way they carried out the work they had done all week.

“You sometimes get a feeling that we’re that much on it that we’re not going concede.

“We did from the penalty but when that went in we had three minutes to see the game out, and the players never panicked.”

More from Football

Dundee manager Tony Docherty at Ibrox. Image: PA
Furious Dundee boss Tony Docherty blasts VAR after Rangers penalty call as he provides…
Jim Goodwin celebrates a hard-fought Dundee United win
Jim Goodwin sends title race message to Dundee United stars as Tannadice boss lifts…
Dan Phillips in action.
Motherwell 1 - 1 St Johnstone: Saints suffer injury time agony
Kai Fotheringham celebrates a goal for Dundee United against Ayr United
Dundee United 1-0 Ayr United: Kai Fotheringham breaks stubborn resistance as Tangerines regain Championship…
Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS.
Arbroath 1-2 Morton: Jim McIntyre loses first game in charge
James Tavernier puts Rangers in front against Dundee. Image: SNS
Rangers 3-1 Dundee: Player ratings and star man as second-half improvement can't undo first-half…
Josh Edwards opened the scoring for Dunfermline against Airdrie. Image: Craig Brown.
Airdrie 1-2 Dunfermline: The Pars ease to victory over the Diamonds to register welcome…
Dundee United kid Craig Moore in action against Rangers
Dundee United’s youngest EVER senior starter joins Brechin City on loan
Dundee United captain Ross Docherty
Ross Docherty outlines big question Dundee United must answer as Tannadice skipper reveals victor…
Tony Gallacher has returned to the St Johnstone starting line-up. Image: SNS
St Johnstone star Tony Gallacher determined to make most of Craig Levein clean slate