James McPake hails Dunfermline performance as ‘best’ of reign against Airdrie as the Pars ease to ‘comfortable’ victory

James McPake insists Dunfermline were ‘well worth’ their 2-1 victory over Airdrie as they delivered the ‘best’ display of his reign against the Diamonds.

Goals either side of the break from Josh Edwards and substitute Matty Todd earned the Pars back-to-back league wins for just the second time this season.

Calum Gallagher rolled in an injury-time penalty for the hosts but the Fifers withstood some late pressure to strengthen their grip on fourth in the SPFL Championship table.

McPake said: “It was a really good performance, first and foremost.

“I know everything’s about the three points at the end of the day, but it’s the consistency in your performances that allows you to win games.

“That performance was excellent, from start to finish we were well in control of that game, which is not easy against Airdrie.

“In terms of controlling the ball the way we did and the chances we created, that’s the best we’ve been against them.

“I think we were well worthy of those three points.”

Cruising

Dunfermline appeared to be cruising to victory late on and could have extended their lead as replacement Alex Jakubiak was denied.

But when Gallagher stroked home the 92nd minute penalty for Airdrie some might have feared the kind of late drama this fixture has thrown up in the past 18 months.

McPake is adamant, however, that he remained confident the three points were in the bag.

He added: “It’s easy to stand here and say I didn’t feel bothered at all that [that they scored] with three and a half minutes to go.

“I just felt we were so comfortable in the game.

Comfortable

“I’m normally over-critical, rather than over-happy, but I didn’t feel under any real pressure, at all, standing on the sidelines.

“It was just a comfortable afternoon in my opinion, with some really good play.

“That’s down to the players and the way they carried out the work they had done all week.

“You sometimes get a feeling that we’re that much on it that we’re not going concede.

“We did from the penalty but when that went in we had three minutes to see the game out, and the players never panicked.”