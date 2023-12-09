A923 between Blairgowrie and Coupar Angus closes due to gas leak

A Perthshire road has been forced to close due to a gas leak.

The A923, which links Blairgowrie to Coupar Angus, has been closed off for road users.

Perth and Kinross Council announced just before 7pm on Saturday evening that the road had shut due to the leak.

Diversions have been put in place for traffic.

A spokesperson for the council said: “The A923 Blairgowrie to Coupar Angus Road is closed due to a gas leak.

“Traffic being diverted via Golf Course Road, Perth Road to Meikleour Crossroads then by A984 to Bendochy Crossroads.

It is not yet known if engineers have arrived to work on the leak.

SGN has been approached for comment.

More to follow