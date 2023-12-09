St Johnstone got ‘spooked’ again in Motherwell draw, as Craig Levein confirms he wants ‘two or three’ signings in January

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
St Johnstone got ‘spooked’ again in Motherwell draw, as Craig Levein confirms he wants ‘two or three’ signings in January

The Perth side were close to winning away for the first time this season.

By Eric Nicolson
Craig Levein.
Craig Levein. Image: SNS.

St Johnstone manager Craig Levein felt his Perth players were “spooked” when they allowed Motherwell to peg them back in his first game in charge.

And after failing to hold on to a lead against the Fir Park side for a second time during his short reign, the McDiarmid Park boss believes that unwanted trait is “still hanging around”.

Saints looked to be heading for back to back league wins but were denied their first away league victory of the season by a Mika Biereth equaliser two minutes into injury-time at Fir Park.

And, according to Levein, allowing themselves to drop too far back played a part in three points being downgraded once more.

“Motherwell do quite well late on in matches and we had spoken about that,” he said.

“But I felt we defended well the whole game and for once I was sitting there relatively confident we could see it out.

“How little I know!

“I don’t know yet if it feels like a solid point.

“I’ll wake up in the middle of the night and figure that out.

“There were a lot of good things about us.

St Johnstone celebrate their goal.
St Johnstone celebrate their goal. Image: SNS.

“We played well in the second half but when Motherwell brought Bair and Wilkinson on – two big boys – the balls come into the box.

“We’ve still got that spooked thing hanging around.

“We’re far from prolific when it comes to scoring goals and because of that we feel we need to protect what we’ve got.

“Our players are thinking they need to defend the box. But they don’t. You can defend 25 yards outside the box but we started to get deeper.

“I’ve done it myself. Defenders think if you’re nearer your goal you can protect your goal.

“In fact, there’s more chaos in front of goal when you get deeper and deeper.

“I’d love to have all three points and for a long time we had them but we didn’t manage to hold out.

“I’m not going to be critical of the players. We just take it on the chin and move on.”

January recruitment

The January transfer window will open in a few weeks and Levein is hoping to bolster his squad.

“We’ve got plans to do some stuff in the window,” he said. “Two or three.

“That would help, I think.

“A lot of these things depend on people going out, balancing the books and that sort of stuff.”

