Motherwell 1 – 1 St Johnstone: Saints suffer injury time agony

Saints were heading towards another victory until a 92nd minute equaliser was conceded.

By Eric Nicolson
Dan Phillips in action.
Dan Phillips in action. Image: SNS.

Stoppage time brought joy for St Johnstone in midweek and misery three days later.

The Perth team looked to be heading for a 1-0 victory that would have lifted them into ninth in the table thanks to a Bevis Mugabe own goal.

But two minutes after the 90, a Mika Biereth header denied them their first away victory of the season.

St Johnstone celebrate their goal.
St Johnstone celebrate their goal. Image: SNS.

This was a high stakes fixture but it wasn’t a high quality start, that’s for sure.

From a Saints’ perspective the nearest they came to scoring in the opening half-hour was a Graham Carey shot straight at Liam Kelly.

For Motherwell, a deflected Georgie Gent effort forced a better save out of Dimitar Mitov.

In stoppage time Saints did eventually manage to get behind their opponents’ defence, with DJ Jaiyesimi sending a cross over to the back post for strike-partner, Chris Kane to throw himself at.

First away goal of the season

The midweek match-winner’s header failed to hit the target as the delivery across the six-yard box had just too much force on it.

Things got much better straight after the restart, with Saints going 1-0 up on 53 minutes.

Not that it was a masterpiece from an attacking point of view, mind you.

Kelly badly misjudged a Matt Smith free-kick into the box and Mugabi ended up putting the ball into his own net.

The Motherwell own goal.
The Motherwell own goal. Image: SNS.

A one-goal lead should have become two a couple of minutes later when Kane was through on goal.

His shot was too close to Kelly, who saved with his feet.

The Scotland goalie didn’t get close to a 72nd minute Carey 25-yard free-kick but the crossbar came to his rescue on this occasion.

Just when Saints looked to have dealt with everything Motherwell had to offer, in the 92nd minute ex-Saint Theo Bair crossed for Biereth to head home from six yards out.

Player ratings

St Johnstone – Mitov 6.5, Brown 6, Gallacher 6.5, McGowan 7, Gordon 7, Kane 6 (May, 76), Carey 6.5 (Sprangler, 80), Jaiyesimi 6 (Costelloe, 87), Robinson 6.5, Smith 7.5, Phillips 6. Subs not used – Franczak, Considine, Jephcott, Olufunwa, Turner-Cooke, Richards.

Saints’ star man – Matt Smith

Dan Phillips wasn’t at his best but Smith’s passing and ball retention stood out in this contest. He could also claim an assist of sorts.

Matt Smith in action.
Matt Smith in action. Image: SNS.

