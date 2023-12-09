Motherwell 1 – 1 St Johnstone: Saints suffer injury time agony

Stoppage time brought joy for St Johnstone in midweek and misery three days later.

The Perth team looked to be heading for a 1-0 victory that would have lifted them into ninth in the table thanks to a Bevis Mugabe own goal.

But two minutes after the 90, a Mika Biereth header denied them their first away victory of the season.

This was a high stakes fixture but it wasn’t a high quality start, that’s for sure.

From a Saints’ perspective the nearest they came to scoring in the opening half-hour was a Graham Carey shot straight at Liam Kelly.

For Motherwell, a deflected Georgie Gent effort forced a better save out of Dimitar Mitov.

In stoppage time Saints did eventually manage to get behind their opponents’ defence, with DJ Jaiyesimi sending a cross over to the back post for strike-partner, Chris Kane to throw himself at.

First away goal of the season

The midweek match-winner’s header failed to hit the target as the delivery across the six-yard box had just too much force on it.

Things got much better straight after the restart, with Saints going 1-0 up on 53 minutes.

Not that it was a masterpiece from an attacking point of view, mind you.

Kelly badly misjudged a Matt Smith free-kick into the box and Mugabi ended up putting the ball into his own net.

A one-goal lead should have become two a couple of minutes later when Kane was through on goal.

His shot was too close to Kelly, who saved with his feet.

The Scotland goalie didn’t get close to a 72nd minute Carey 25-yard free-kick but the crossbar came to his rescue on this occasion.

Just when Saints looked to have dealt with everything Motherwell had to offer, in the 92nd minute ex-Saint Theo Bair crossed for Biereth to head home from six yards out.

Player ratings

St Johnstone – Mitov 6.5, Brown 6, Gallacher 6.5, McGowan 7, Gordon 7, Kane 6 (May, 76), Carey 6.5 (Sprangler, 80), Jaiyesimi 6 (Costelloe, 87), Robinson 6.5, Smith 7.5, Phillips 6. Subs not used – Franczak, Considine, Jephcott, Olufunwa, Turner-Cooke, Richards.

Saints’ star man – Matt Smith

Dan Phillips wasn’t at his best but Smith’s passing and ball retention stood out in this contest. He could also claim an assist of sorts.