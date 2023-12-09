Jim Goodwin sends title race message to Dundee United stars as Tannadice boss lifts lid on Dave Bowman red card

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home Sport Football Dundee United

Jim Goodwin sends title race message to Dundee United stars as Tannadice boss lifts lid on Dave Bowman red card

Goodwin felt United's hard-fought victory was merited

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin celebrates a hard-fought Dundee United win
Jim Goodwin celebrates a hard-fought win. Image: SNS

Jim Goodwin has urged his Dundee United stars to lap up the thrill of a mouth-watering Championship race against Raith Rovers.

The free-flowing Fifers roared to the summit of the second tier on Friday night, battling from behind to defeat Partick Thistle 4-3 at Stark’s Park. It was their sixth successive victory in all competitions.

They’ve got to embrace this situation and not be anxious about it.

Jim Goodwin

However, United responded in professional – if unspectacular – fashion at Tannadice, reclaiming top spot courtesy of Kai Fotheringham’s scrappy winner against Ayr United.

Dundee United players take the applause of the supporters
United players take the applause of the supporters. Image: SNS

Raith Rovers are having a fantastic season but our focus isn’t on Raith Rovers,” emphasised the United gaffer.

“I’ve said that to the players: they’ve got to embrace this situation and not be anxious about it.

“It’s about enjoying the excitement of being in a title race and competing with Raith. We’ve got to focus on the job we do, and let the noise build up outside – whether in the media or among the fans.

“We look at what we can control, and the players did that against Ayr.”

Goodwin: We were the better team throughout

Fotheringham’s goal – his 10th of the campaign – came just after the first audible murmurs of discontent from the stands.

Louis Moult had already seen a goal disallowed, while Ross Docherty, Fotheringham and Chris Mochrie all missed passable opportunities.

Tony Watt, right, and Declan Gallagher embrace after seeing out a vita win
Tony Watt, right, and Declan Gallagher embrace after seeing out a vita win. Image: SNS

“It gets frustrating, the longer the game goes on,” acknowledged Goodwin. “But I’ve got to credit the players because the conditions were difficult. The pitch was cutting up and starting to get heavier as the afternoon went on.

“I felt one goal was going to decide it and I’m delighted we were able to get it. I think the result was a fair one and we were the better team throughout.”

“Heat of the moment”

Meanwhile, Goodwin conceded that Dave Bowman’s passion for United may have “got the better of him” as he explained the circumstances around the first-team coach’s dismissal.

Bowman was sent to the stand by referee Nick Walsh shortly before the hosts broke the deadlock.

Dave Bowman, famously combative as a player, receives a red card as a coach
United assistant Lee Sharp looks on as Dave Bowman, famously combative as a player, receives a red card as a coach. Image: SNS

Asked what had irked the Tannadice legend, Goodwin laughed: “Well, it doesn’t take much, as people probably know!”

“No, there was a decision that went against us,” he added. “The ball hit off an Ayr United player in the box and, if it’s not a penalty (for handball), then it’s a corner-kick.

“Dave made his thoughts clear to the linesman, who wasn’t too pleased. It means a lot to him, and it was just heat of the moment stuff. That passion and emotion has maybe got the better of him.”

