Ian Murray points to the ‘biggest thing’ about Raith Rovers after ‘crazy’ game sends them top of the league

Another late comeback sent the Kirkcaldy outfit to the top of the Scottish Championship.

By Craig Cairns
Raith Rovers manager Ian Murray. Image: SNS.
Raith Rovers’ ability to never give up is the main thing driving their success right now, according to manager Ian Murray.

Rovers looked comfortable when Dylan Easton put them 2-0 ahead just after half-time, adding to Dan O’Reilly’s first goal for the club.

Three goals in 20 minutes for Partick Thistle, an own goal from O’Reilly, a Brian Graham penalty and a Blair Alston tap-in put the visitors ahead.

It looked like Raith had spurned the chance to leapfrog Dundee United at the top of the Championship before substitute Callum Smith and Sam Stanton gave Raith all three points.

“I think the biggest thing we have is that never-say-die attitude,” said Murray.

“It’s not a coincidence or a fluke that we keep coming back. One or two times in a season, maybe. I think that’s five, six seven times we’ve had to come back.

‘Crazy’ ending to Raith Rovers win

“It was a crazy end to the game, because we were well in control.

In the first half we were really good, a continuation of last week’s game at Inverness.

“It sounds silly but we probably score that second goal a little too early for my liking. It gave Partick a long time to get back into the game.

“We just went a bit sloppy, we gave a ball away in the middle of the park and that started us off. They’re a good side, to win against Partick at any time is really difficult and we give them that smell of a comeback.

“After the third goal, the only positive we can take from that moment is we had time. We had plenty time, plenty energy and plenty subs on the bench.

“I’m delighted with the result overall.”

Their rise to the summit of the Championship could only be temporary, with Dundee United hosting Ayr United in Saturday.

Raith then have the chance to put more point on the board away at Arbroath in midweek before the top two meet at Tannadice next Saturday.

Ian Murray on Raith’s big moment

“It’s a big moment tonight and a big moment in the week ahead,” said Murray.

“We’ve got another game on Wednesday night.

“Dundee United are motoring as well. We like playing here at Stark’s Park, Hamilton is the only team to beat us here in over 12 months.

“Our aim now is to get ourselves up to Tannadice next Saturday.

“We’ll hopefully go there top of the league and see what happens.”

Conversation