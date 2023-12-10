Xplore Dundee in talks with football clubs over travel deals for fans

Bus firm Xplore Dundee says it is in talks with the city’s football clubs over travel deals for fans heading to games.

The operator is looking into whether it could offer discounted or even free journeys for supporters heading to Dens Park and Tannadice on matchdays.

The news was revealed in a discussion on social media – after the firm was asked whether it could copy similar set-ups elsewhere in Scotland.

After Xplore encouraged fans to use its services on X, one user replied: “First Bus is free in Aberdeen on matchdays for Aberdeen supporters.

“Would this be something Xplore would be able to consider in Dundee?”

Councillor Lynne Short replied to say she would be supportive of such an idea.

She wrote: “I’m sure someone underwrites it (in Aberdeen), but it would definitely be worth exploring with the clubs, council and Xplore.

“As Dundee City Council spokesperson for culture, sport and history, I can take this forward.

“If folk got the bus it would be brilliant for my residents. Good shout.”

Xplore Dundee in talks with both football clubs about bus deals

Xplore Dundee then replied, saying: “We are in talks with both clubs and would welcome support from Dundee City Council, thanks councillor.”

Ms Short says she has since sent an email to the relevant council department about the idea.

Xplore services 1, 2, 18, 22 and 23 all travel close to the stadiums.

The move could be a welcome one for supporters, who are unable to park on several streets near the stadiums due to parking restrictions.