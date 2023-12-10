Xplore Dundee in talks with football clubs over travel deals for fans

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Xplore Dundee in talks with football clubs over travel deals for fans

The operator could be set to follow in the footsteps of First in Aberdeen.

By Ben MacDonald
The 22 is among several Xplore Dundee routes that goes near Dens Park and Tannadice. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Bus firm Xplore Dundee says it is in talks with the city’s football clubs over travel deals for fans heading to games.

The operator is looking into whether it could offer discounted or even free journeys for supporters heading to Dens Park and Tannadice on matchdays.

The news was revealed in a discussion on social media – after the firm was asked whether it could copy similar set-ups elsewhere in Scotland.

After Xplore encouraged fans to use its services on X, one user replied: “First Bus is free in Aberdeen on matchdays for Aberdeen supporters.

“Would this be something Xplore would be able to consider in Dundee?”

Tannadice and Dens Park
Councillor Lynne Short replied to say she would be supportive of such an idea.

She wrote: “I’m sure someone underwrites it (in Aberdeen), but it would definitely be worth exploring with the clubs, council and Xplore.

“As Dundee City Council spokesperson for culture, sport and history, I can take this forward.

“If folk got the bus it would be brilliant for my residents. Good shout.”

Xplore Dundee in talks with both football clubs about bus deals

Xplore Dundee then replied, saying: “We are in talks with both clubs and would welcome support from Dundee City Council, thanks councillor.”

Ms Short says she has since sent an email to the relevant council department about the idea.

Xplore services 1, 2, 18, 22 and 23 all travel close to the stadiums.

The move could be a welcome one for supporters, who are unable to park on several streets near the stadiums due to parking restrictions.

