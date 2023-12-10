New 21-hour warning for rain in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife

A new 21-hour warning has been issued for heavy rain next week across Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife.

The Met Office alert comes into force at 9am on Tuesday, running until 3am on Wednesday.

The warning covers most of Tayside and Fife except parts of northern and western Perthshire.

It comes off the back of other warnings in force across the region this week, including a separate yellow rain warning for northern Angus throughout Sunday.

The warning for Tuesday says: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.”

There could also be difficult driving conditions and cancellations affecting public transport.

Sepa has three flood warnings in force in Tayside for the River Isla at Coupar Angus, Bridge of Ruthven to Leitfie, and Aberbothrie.