Fresh warning for heavy rain in northern Angus

The yellow alert runs until 9pm on Sunday.

By Ellidh Aitken
The yellow warning area covers northern Angus. Image: Met Office
A fresh warning for heavy rain in parts of northern Angus has been issued by the Met Office.

The yellow warning comes into force at noon on Sunday, running until 9pm.

The Met Office is predicting up to 40mm of rainfall in the worst-affected areas.

The yellow warning for heavy rain covers northern parts of Angus including Montrose and Brechin.

Up to 40mm of rain predicted in new warning for Angus

The warning says: “After a wet day on Saturday, further rain, likely becoming persistent and heavy at times, will affect parts of the warning area through Sunday, before clearing Sunday evening.

“Much of the warning area will see 15-30 mm, whilst the wettest spots could see 40mm.

“On top of recent wet weather, some impacts are likely.”

The Met Office is advising locals to check if their properties could be at risk of flooding and consider preparing a flood plan and emergency flood kit.

It comes after a heavy rain warning was issued on Saturday for parts of Tayside and Fife.

Conversation