Heavy rain warning issued for Tayside and Fife

Another yellow rain warning has been issued for parts of Tayside and Fife.

The warning came into effect at 11am on Saturday and is expected to last until 10pm.

The Met Office is predicting up to 35mm of rainfall in certain areas, bringing a risk of disruption.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible and public transport services will likely be affected.

Spray and flooding on roads could also make journey times longer.

The warning covers a wide area including Dundee, Angus, most of Fife and parts of Perth and Kinross up to Crieff and Blairgowrie.

The yellow rain warning says: “After a drier interlude, further rain will spread north during Saturday, becoming heavy for a time, before clearing away during the evening.

“Rain will fall onto already saturated ground with 15-25 mm possible, and perhaps a further 30-35 mm over hills and mountains.”

The Met Office is advising locals to check if their properties could be at risk of flooding and consider preparing a flood plan and emergency flood kit.

An 18-hour warning of heavy rain for Angus, Dundee and parts of Perthshire and Fife was also in place on Thursday.