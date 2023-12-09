Heavy rain warning issued for Tayside and Fife

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
News Angus & The Mearns

Heavy rain warning issued for Tayside and Fife

The Met Office says heavy rain could cause disruption.

By Ellidh Aitken
A yellow rain warning has been put in place. Image: Met Office
A yellow rain warning has been put in place. Image: Met Office

Another yellow rain warning has been issued for parts of Tayside and Fife.

The warning came into effect at 11am on Saturday and is expected to last until 10pm.

The Met Office is predicting up to 35mm of rainfall in certain areas, bringing a risk of disruption.

Flooding of a few homes and businesses is possible and public transport services will likely be affected.

Spray and flooding on roads could also make journey times longer.

The warning covers a wide area including Dundee, Angus, most of Fife and parts of Perth and Kinross up to Crieff and Blairgowrie.

Flooding in Pitscottie, Fife during October. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

The yellow rain warning says: “After a drier interlude, further rain will spread north during Saturday, becoming heavy for a time, before clearing away during the evening.

“Rain will fall onto already saturated ground with 15-25 mm possible, and perhaps a further 30-35 mm over hills and mountains.”

The Met Office is advising locals to check if their properties could be at risk of flooding and consider preparing a flood plan and emergency flood kit.

An 18-hour warning of heavy rain for Angus, Dundee and parts of Perthshire and Fife was also in place on Thursday.

 

 

 

