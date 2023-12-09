Fife A92 partially blocked due to crash near Lochgelly One lane is blocked due to a crash. By Ellidh Aitken December 9 2023, 3.29pm Share A92 partially blocked due to crash near Lochgelly Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/fife/4835998/a92-partially-blocked-fife-crash/ Copy Link The A92 has been partially blocked due to a crash near Lochgelly. Image: Google Maps The A92 in Fife is partially blocked due to a crash near Lochgelly. The incident took place at around 2.45pm on Saturday. Traffic Scotland is warning motorists to approach with caution. A statement said: “The A92 (Northbound) is blocked in Lane 2 at Lochgelly due to a road traffic incident. “Approach with caution.” There is heavy queuing traffic in the area. Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.