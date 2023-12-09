A92 partially blocked due to crash near Lochgelly

The A92 in Fife is partially blocked due to a crash near Lochgelly.

The incident took place at around 2.45pm on Saturday.

Traffic Scotland is warning motorists to approach with caution.

A statement said: “The A92 (Northbound) is blocked in Lane 2 at Lochgelly due to a road traffic incident.

“Approach with caution.”

There is heavy queuing traffic in the area.

Police Scotland has been contacted for comment.