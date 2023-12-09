Man, 20, charged after crash involving pedestrian in Perth

A 20-year-old man has been charged with a road traffic offence after a crash involving a pedestrian in Perth.

The crash happened at around 6.45pm on Thursday near the Army Reserve barracks on Dunkeld Road.

Police Scotland claimed that the incident involved a white car and a 50-year-old woman.

The woman was taken to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee for treatment.

Police have now confirmed that a man has been charged with the incident.

A spokesperson said: “A 20-year-old man has been charged in connection with a crash which happened on Dunkeld Road at around 6.45pm on Thursday December 7.

“He will be reported to the procurator fiscal.”