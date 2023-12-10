Couple launch Dundee city centre takeaway in family’s former roll shop

A Dundee couple are launching a city centre takeaway in their family’s former roll shop.

Mandy Mitchell, 36, and her husband Del, 38, have taken over the old Incredible Roll Inn unit on Whitehall Crescent.

The shop was previously run by Del’s late mother, Mary, until she became unwell in 2009.

It was later taken over and then closed.

It is now set to reopen on Monday as Mitchell’s, a hot food, coffee and cakes takeaway.

Mandy says the timing of finding the empty unit in the city centre was perfect – as it happened just weeks after her plans to open a takeaway in Lochee fell through.

She told The Courier: “I had my heart set on a shop in Lochee but that all fell through.

“It was like this was meant to happen.

“We were just driving past and Del said, ‘That’s my mum’s shop’, and we put some inquiries in.”

Mitchell’s takeaway Dundee: Bid to create ‘family business’

The couple both worked at The Incredible Roll Inn when it was owned by Mary but left shortly after it was taken over.

Del said: “I have worked here, my brothers worked here, my wife worked here.

“We want to create a family business, somewhere for our daughters and niece.

“We are going to get a photo of my mum up too.”

Mandy has worked in kitchens at Ninewells Hospital and Harris Academy, as well as offering catering and homemade birthday cakes for family and friends.

She hopes Mitchell’s will be an opportunity to pass on her cooking skills to her daughters and niece, who will be helping out in the shop.

She said: “I will be doing all the cooking and baking but in time I will train the kids up.

“I do birthday cakes and I’ve done catering for offices but I was doing that from home.

“We had a working kitchen put in at home but it was getting too much, that’s when we decided to get a shop.”

Mitchell’s will be open Monday to Friday from 7am until 3pm, and Saturday between 7am and 2pm.

You can keep tabs on businesses opening and closing in Dundee city centre with The Courier’s High Street Tracker.