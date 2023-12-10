Couple launch Dundee city centre takeaway in family’s former roll shop

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Couple launch Dundee city centre takeaway in family’s former roll shop

Mitchell's is opening in what was once The Incredible Roll Inn.

By Ellidh Aitken
Mitchell's will be run by husband-and-wife team Mandy and Del, pictured alongside their daughters and niece. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Mitchell's will be run by husband-and-wife team Mandy and Del, pictured alongside their daughters and niece. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

A Dundee couple are launching a city centre takeaway in their family’s former roll shop.

Mandy Mitchell, 36, and her husband Del, 38, have taken over the old Incredible Roll Inn unit on Whitehall Crescent.

The shop was previously run by Del’s late mother, Mary, until she became unwell in 2009.

It was later taken over and then closed.

It is now set to reopen on Monday as Mitchell’s, a hot food, coffee and cakes takeaway.

The Incredible Roll Inn is now Mitchell’s. Image: Supplied/Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Mandy says the timing of finding the empty unit in the city centre was perfect – as it happened just weeks after her plans to open a takeaway in Lochee fell through.

She told The Courier: “I had my heart set on a shop in Lochee but that all fell through.

“It was like this was meant to happen.

“We were just driving past and Del said, ‘That’s my mum’s shop’, and we put some inquiries in.”

Mitchell’s takeaway Dundee: Bid to create ‘family business’

The couple both worked at The Incredible Roll Inn when it was owned by Mary but left shortly after it was taken over.

Del said: “I have worked here, my brothers worked here, my wife worked here.

“We want to create a family business, somewhere for our daughters and niece.

“We are going to get a photo of my mum up too.”

Mandy and Del want to create a business with family at its heart. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

Mandy has worked in kitchens at Ninewells Hospital and Harris Academy, as well as offering catering and homemade birthday cakes for family and friends.

She hopes Mitchell’s will be an opportunity to pass on her cooking skills to her daughters and niece, who will be helping out in the shop.

She said: “I will be doing all the cooking and baking but in time I will train the kids up.

The menu at Mitchell’s. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson

“I do birthday cakes and I’ve done catering for offices but I was doing that from home.

“We had a working kitchen put in at home but it was getting too much, that’s when we decided to get a shop.”

Mitchell’s will be open Monday to Friday from 7am until 3pm, and Saturday between 7am and 2pm.

You can keep tabs on businesses opening and closing in Dundee city centre with The Courier’s High Street Tracker.

Conversation