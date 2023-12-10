Best pictures from Perth’s Santa run and nativity lantern parade

Perth was brimming with festive cheer on Saturday.

The annual Santa run and nativity lantern parade marked another weekend of festive fun in the Fair City.

Starting outside the Perth Concert Hall many participants decked in Santa costumes ran the 5k route through the city centre before finishing on the North Inch.

In the evening a spectacular lantern procession lit up the city – beginning at St Ninian’s Cathedral on North Methven Street.

The Courier’s photographer Steve Brown/DC Thomson was there to capture all the best moments from a day full of festivities.

It comes days after pupils from Inch View Primary took part in their own Santa run to raise funds for school trips and other activities.