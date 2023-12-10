Best pictures from Perth’s Santa run and nativity lantern parade

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Best pictures from Perth’s Santa run and nativity lantern parade

Revellers turned out to enjoy the festivities.

By Andrew Robson & Emma Grady
Strathallan School all dressed up for the Santa Dash. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson 
Strathallan School all dressed up for the Santa Dash. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson 

Perth was brimming with festive cheer on Saturday.

The annual Santa run and nativity lantern parade marked another weekend of festive fun in the Fair City.

Starting outside the Perth Concert Hall many participants decked in Santa costumes ran the 5k route through the city centre before finishing on the North Inch.

In the evening a spectacular lantern procession lit up the city – beginning at St Ninian’s Cathedral on North Methven Street.

The Courier’s photographer Steve Brown/DC Thomson was there to capture all the best moments from a day full of festivities.

It comes days after pupils from Inch View Primary took part in their own Santa run to raise funds for school trips and other activities.

Strathallan School taking part in the Santa Dash. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Warming up. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Keir & Gemma McKenzie with dog Indy from Kinrossie getting ready for the Santa Dash. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Perth and District Pipe Band played at the event. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Aga Mroczkowska from Perth at the Santa Dash. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Left to right is Jenny Shek, James (9), Finlay (7) and Isabella (5)  Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Dad Hamish, Mum Jenna with kids Jude (6) and Elodie (4) Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The race begins. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The Santa Dash taking off. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Participants pose for a group photo. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Tracy Dryburgh, Claire Brown, and Mags Muir at the Santa Dash. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Our furry friends were there to enjoy the run. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Youngster excited to take part in the Santa run. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cool Santa. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Lots of Christmas cheer. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Fun family day out. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Having fun on the Santa run. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Getting the crowd hyped up. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
The rain did not dampen participants spirits. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Smiles and laughs on the run. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Smiling all the way. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Jumping for joy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Runners coming towards the finish line of the Santa Dash. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Still in good spirits. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Cheering all the way to the end. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Having fun on the run. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Not giving up. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Youngster running to the finish line. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Christmas cheer! Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Perth and District Pipe Band lead Saturdays Lantern walk in Perth. Image: Phil Hannah
Youngster carries a lantern. Image: Phil Hannah
Youngsters taking part in the Lantern walk in Perth. Image: Phil Hannah
Enjoying the Lantern walk in Perth. Image: Phil Hannah
Youngsters carry their lanterns on the parade. Image: Phil Hannah

 

