Kenmore enjoyed a sparkling start to the festive season on Saturday.

The village on the shore of Loch Tay held its annual Christmas lights switch-on.

The event featured a range of festive stalls with crafts, food and live entertainment.

Kenmore Primary pupils led a procession, before the Christmas lights were switched on to the accompaniment of carol-singing.

Santa was in his grotto, and there were games, face-painting and treats for the children.