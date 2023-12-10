4 Arbroath talking points: Encouraging signs and fine margins in Morton defeat

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
4 Arbroath talking points: Encouraging signs and fine margins in Morton defeat

The Red Lichties started a new era under a new manager on Saturday.

David Gold bought Arbroath level against Morton. Image: SNS
By Craig Cairns

New Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre took some positives despite starting his reign with a 2-1 defeat at home to Morton.

McIntyre’s side at one point looked like they could get a winner of their own before George Oakley’s strike won all three points for the visitors.

That added to Lewis McGrattan’s first-half opener for Morton and cancelled out David Gold’s equaliser for Arbroath.

Courier Sport looks at the talking points from Arbroath’s 2-1 defeat at Gayfield Park to Morton.

Encouraging signs and fine margins

The conditions made it difficult but there were positives to take from Arbroath’s first match under the guidance of McIntyre.

Two chances in the first half – from Aaron Steele and Jay Bird – should have been on target at the very least.

From the second of those, Jay Bird’s sliced effort, Morton got up the pitch and took the lead second later.

There were some nice passages of play in the second half from Arbroath, mainly down the right and one of these led to their equaliser when Bird squared for Gold.

Defensive decisions

With Ricky Little likely to be missing for the foreseeable, McIntyre a a decision to make in defence.

As he pointed out, there are only four natural defenders at the club and now one of them is unavailable.

Jess Norey was the player introduced on Saturday, with Steele moving into central defence.

Scott Stewart played at full-back under previous manager Dick Campbell but McIntyre selected him as part of his midfield to take on Morton.

He kept his position and was involved in the well-worked equaliser.

Gap to the bottom narrows

The defeat brought Morton to within a point of Arbroath but the saving grace is that it tightens up the bottom six positions, not just the bottom two.

The games come thick and fast for Arbroath manager Jim McIntyre. Image: SNS.

Dougie Imrie’s side are now six points away from fifth-placed Airdrie with two games in hand over them and Arbroath also have two games in hand over the Diamonds.

It means that any win or two can dramatically alter the standings.

Tough games keep coming

It’s easy to see every fixture as tough when you are near the bottom, but if Arbroath are going to lift themselves up the table with a few wins over the next few weeks, they will have to do it against in-form sides.

The Red Lichties host Raith Rovers on Wednesday before matches against Inverness, Dunfermline, Raith again and then Dundee United.

That said, the sides nearer the top of the division that anyone can beat anyone else on their day in this division.

