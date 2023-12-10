Missing Fife woman, 23, may have travelled to Birmingham

A 23-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Fife may have travelled to Birmingham.

Police are searching for Lucy Newton, who is missing from Rosyth.

She was last seen on Craig Street at around 7.15pm on Friday.

Lucy is described as being 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build with long, blonde hair.

When last seen, she was wearing black leggings, a black and white jacket and white trainers.

She has tattoos on her hands, arms and back.

Police say it is believed she may have travelled to the Birmingham area.

Inspector Tommy Stenhouse said: “Concerns are growing for Lucy’s welfare and we are keen to trace her to make sure she is safe and well.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Lucy or knows where she might be to get in touch.

“Likewise, if Lucy hears of this appeal we urge her to contact us or her family.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3611 of Friday December 8.