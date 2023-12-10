Missing Fife woman, 23, may have travelled to Birmingham

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Fife

Missing Fife woman, 23, may have travelled to Birmingham

Lucy Newton was last seen at around 7.15pm on Friday.

By Ben MacDonald
Lucy Newton was last seen on Friday evening
Lucy Newton, 23, is missing from Rosyth. Image: Police Scotland

A 23-year-old woman who has been reported missing from Fife may have travelled to Birmingham.

Police are searching for Lucy Newton, who is missing from Rosyth.

She was last seen on Craig Street at around 7.15pm on Friday.

Lucy is described as being 5ft 7ins tall and of slim build with long, blonde hair.

When last seen, she was wearing black leggings, a black and white jacket and white trainers.

She has tattoos on her hands, arms and back.

Police say it is believed she may have travelled to the Birmingham area.

Lucy Newton: Concerns growing for missing Rosyth woman’s welfare

Inspector Tommy Stenhouse said: “Concerns are growing for Lucy’s welfare and we are keen to trace her to make sure she is safe and well.

“We are asking anyone who has seen Lucy or knows where she might be to get in touch.

“Likewise, if Lucy hears of this appeal we urge her to contact us or her family.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101, quoting incident number 3611 of Friday December 8.

More from Fife

Flooding on a Dundee road
New 21-hour warning for rain in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife
The Highland cottage once owned by Jimmy Savile.
Heritage bosses object to plans by Fife tycoon and Dundee architect for Jimmy Savile's…
Disruption on the Tay Road Bridge
Several 'short closures' on Tay Road Bridge for emergency repairs
The latest tranche of evidence has been heard in the ongoing inquiry in Edinburgh. Image: Andrew Milligan/PA Wire.
Sheku Bayoh inquiry focuses on police training in latest three weeks of evidence
The A92 has been partially blocked due to a crash near Lochgelly. Image: Google Maps
A92 reopens after crash near Lochgelly
A yellow rain warning has been put in place. Image: Met Office
Heavy rain warning issued for Tayside and Fife
Sandwell Street, Buckhaven. Image: Google Maps
Person taken to hospital after two-vehicle crash in Fife
The Forth Road Bridge has been closed to all traffic.
Forth Road Bridge closed in both directions due to police incident
Police Scotland.
Man, 19, charged in connection with spate of vehicle thefts across Fife and Tayside
Chamberfield Road in Dunfermline.
Police called to 'unexplained' death in Dunfermline

Conversation