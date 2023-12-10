Dundee events: Readers have their say after Christmas and music festival blows

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Dundee events: Readers have their say after Christmas and music festival blows

Some want the council to do more - but others have defended the local authority.

By Andrew Robson
Fans watching Bastille at Slessor Gardens on Saturday
Fans at a Bastille concert in Slessor Gardens in 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Readers have had their say on the future of major events in Dundee after the cancellation of a Christmas market and news that a music festival is not returning to the city.

Winterfest took place at Slessor Gardens in 2021 and 2022, offering locals the biggest festive celebrations they had enjoyed in years.

But the event was downscaled, and eventually scrapped, for 2023 – leaving just the council’s own City Square activities.

The Courier revealed a series of emails this week that showed the chaos and confusion around the 2023 plans.

Council leader John Alexander later said “use it or lose it” had come true.

We also revealed how Slessor Gardens is not included in the expanded 2024 Summer Sessions music festival – despite the city previously hosting it in 2022.

Readers of The Courier and Evening Telegraph have joined the debate about Christmas in Dundee and the future of major events in the city.

‘Bring back Dundee fireworks’

Posting on The Courier’s website, one user – Dobber – said: “They should have considered using local business people who wanted stalls at the Christmas market, instead of having stalls from Glasgow that, let’s be honest, weren’t all that.

“No wonder Dundee people weren’t putting money into it.”

Website user John wrote: “We lost the Guy Fawkes night in Dundee, which was probably the best-attended public event.

“If you recall, we were promised the money ‘saved’ would ensure a spectacular Christmas event.

“Now we are at the mercy of commercial operators.

“Let’s get Guy Fawkes night back.”

One local wants to see money returning to hosting public fireworks displays in Dundee.

However, EhMindOTommy leapt to the defence of the local authority, saying: “The council have had a few howlers lately but in this case (council leader John) Alexander is correct.

“Companies aren’t going to come if they aren’t going to make money, and the council shouldn’t be subsidising that.”

JohnB agreed, writing: “Let’s leave the pessimists and naysayers to their negativity.

“Look at this as an opportunity to do something else (and) invite other organisations to consider bringing something special, something unique.

“Hopefully (there is) still plenty of time to attract something for people to enjoy next summer.”

Dundee ‘screaming out’ for ‘proper’ events venue

Meanwhile, posting on an article about what money the council makes from the Slessor Gardens events, Claypotts boy wrote: “Why don’t they build a proper venue?

“The city has been screaming out for someplace since God was a bairn.

“Stop having it on a bit of grass… build a state-of-the-art venue and watch the cash roll in.”

User ‘ddrover’ added: “I think it’s a good venue for a concert but I think some of the comments here are mistaken – so many acts will never come to Slessor because of the £3k and £7K that needs to be put up in advance.

“It’s why we’re stuck with Liz Hobbs Group as the only promoter willing to put on a gig in Dundee.”

Some locals want Dundee to have a venue like the SSE Hydro in Glasgow.

On the Evening Telegraph’s Dundee breaking news, weather and traffic updates Facebook group, others had their say.

David Paterson said: “The only reason Dundee (has been) ‘snubbed’ no doubt is, unfortunately, Slessor Gardens as a venue isn’t large enough for them to maximise (income).”

Jimmy Young said: “Dundee needs a proper Hydro-type venue to attract massive bands.

“Everyone is a winner – restaurants, hotels, taxis, pubs and clubs.

“Look at the catchment area we have here – Angus, Perthshire and Fife.”

‘Keep Slessor Gardens as a green space – Dundee doesn’t have enough’

But Russell Tarbet replied: “They can’t even do Christmas so no chance of that ever happening.”

And Kenneth Simpson said the council should move on from using Slessor Gardens as an events venue.

He wrote: “It is, and never has been, the intention for the people’s Waterfront gardens/space to be a venue.

Some locals do not want any events being held at Slessor Gardens. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“It was an afterthought and it would appear the powers (that) be have seen the light.

“There has also been a cost element in setting and reinstatement of the site, pre and after events, so maybe it should just be that a public space after all.

“Dundee has very little city centre green space as it is.”

More from Dundee

Cars parked along the pavement on Ancrum Road in Dundee. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson
Pavement parking: How are Dundee, Angus, Fife and Perth applying new ban?
Mitchell's will be run by husband-and-wife team Mandy and Del, pictured alongside their daughters and niece. Image: Ellidh Aitken/DC Thomson
Couple launch Dundee city centre takeaway in family's former roll shop
Flooding on a Dundee road
New 21-hour warning for rain in Dundee, Angus, Perth and Kinross and Fife
The 22 is among several Xplore Dundee routes that goes near Dens Park and Tannadice. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Xplore Dundee in talks with football clubs over travel deals for fans
The Highland cottage once owned by Jimmy Savile.
Heritage bosses object to plans by Fife tycoon and Dundee architect for Jimmy Savile's…
Disruption on the Tay Road Bridge
Several 'short closures' on Tay Road Bridge for emergency repairs
To go with story by Laura Devlin. Colin McLean retiring after 30 years teaching cybersecurity Picture shows; Colin McLean. N/A. Supplied by Abertay University Date; Unknown
Founder of world first Ethical Hacking degree retires from Abertay University
Serial sex offender Ronald Young appeared, again, at Dundee Sheriff Court.
Montrose serial sex offender breaches public protection order again
A yellow rain warning has been put in place. Image: Met Office
Heavy rain warning issued for Tayside and Fife
CR0046180, Laura Devlin, Dundee. Balmossie Green Christmas Lights Switch On. Picture Shows: Santa arrives in style in a Ferarri F88 Pista Aperta . Friday 8th December 2023. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson
Best pictures from Balmossie Green Christmas lights switch-on

Conversation