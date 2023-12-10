Dundee events: Readers have their say after Christmas and music festival blows

Readers have had their say on the future of major events in Dundee after the cancellation of a Christmas market and news that a music festival is not returning to the city.

Winterfest took place at Slessor Gardens in 2021 and 2022, offering locals the biggest festive celebrations they had enjoyed in years.

But the event was downscaled, and eventually scrapped, for 2023 – leaving just the council’s own City Square activities.

The Courier revealed a series of emails this week that showed the chaos and confusion around the 2023 plans.

Council leader John Alexander later said “use it or lose it” had come true.

We also revealed how Slessor Gardens is not included in the expanded 2024 Summer Sessions music festival – despite the city previously hosting it in 2022.

Readers of The Courier and Evening Telegraph have joined the debate about Christmas in Dundee and the future of major events in the city.

‘Bring back Dundee fireworks’

Posting on The Courier’s website, one user – Dobber – said: “They should have considered using local business people who wanted stalls at the Christmas market, instead of having stalls from Glasgow that, let’s be honest, weren’t all that.

“No wonder Dundee people weren’t putting money into it.”

Website user John wrote: “We lost the Guy Fawkes night in Dundee, which was probably the best-attended public event.

“If you recall, we were promised the money ‘saved’ would ensure a spectacular Christmas event.

“Now we are at the mercy of commercial operators.

“Let’s get Guy Fawkes night back.”

However, EhMindOTommy leapt to the defence of the local authority, saying: “The council have had a few howlers lately but in this case (council leader John) Alexander is correct.

“Companies aren’t going to come if they aren’t going to make money, and the council shouldn’t be subsidising that.”

JohnB agreed, writing: “Let’s leave the pessimists and naysayers to their negativity.

“Look at this as an opportunity to do something else (and) invite other organisations to consider bringing something special, something unique.

“Hopefully (there is) still plenty of time to attract something for people to enjoy next summer.”

Dundee ‘screaming out’ for ‘proper’ events venue

Meanwhile, posting on an article about what money the council makes from the Slessor Gardens events, Claypotts boy wrote: “Why don’t they build a proper venue?

“The city has been screaming out for someplace since God was a bairn.

“Stop having it on a bit of grass… build a state-of-the-art venue and watch the cash roll in.”

User ‘ddrover’ added: “I think it’s a good venue for a concert but I think some of the comments here are mistaken – so many acts will never come to Slessor because of the £3k and £7K that needs to be put up in advance.

“It’s why we’re stuck with Liz Hobbs Group as the only promoter willing to put on a gig in Dundee.”

On the Evening Telegraph’s Dundee breaking news, weather and traffic updates Facebook group, others had their say.

David Paterson said: “The only reason Dundee (has been) ‘snubbed’ no doubt is, unfortunately, Slessor Gardens as a venue isn’t large enough for them to maximise (income).”

Jimmy Young said: “Dundee needs a proper Hydro-type venue to attract massive bands.

“Everyone is a winner – restaurants, hotels, taxis, pubs and clubs.

“Look at the catchment area we have here – Angus, Perthshire and Fife.”

‘Keep Slessor Gardens as a green space – Dundee doesn’t have enough’

But Russell Tarbet replied: “They can’t even do Christmas so no chance of that ever happening.”

And Kenneth Simpson said the council should move on from using Slessor Gardens as an events venue.

He wrote: “It is, and never has been, the intention for the people’s Waterfront gardens/space to be a venue.

“It was an afterthought and it would appear the powers (that) be have seen the light.

“There has also been a cost element in setting and reinstatement of the site, pre and after events, so maybe it should just be that a public space after all.

“Dundee has very little city centre green space as it is.”