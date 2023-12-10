Best pictures as ‘Michael Jackson’ among acts entertaining Perth revellers to cap off festive weekend

Hundreds of people gathered in Perth on Sunday to indulge in cake and a flurry of festive events in the city.

Revellers came out to enjoy the annual Cakefest – where talented local bakers put their baking skills to the test.

Additionally, visitors enjoyed country rock and Christmas music throughout the weekend – featuring tributes to the likes of Michael Jackson and Clearwater Creedence Revival.

Stages were set up on Mill Street and King Edward Street.

The events come a day after the ever-popular Santa run and nativity lantern parade to cap a weekend of festive fun in the Fair City.

Photographer Phil Hannah was there to capture some of the action from Sunday.