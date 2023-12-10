Best pictures as ‘Michael Jackson’ among acts entertaining Perth revellers to cap off festive weekend

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Perth & Kinross

Best pictures as ‘Michael Jackson’ among acts entertaining Perth revellers to cap off festive weekend

Revellers came out to enjoy the annual Cakefest and musical performers.

By Emma Grady
A Michael Jackson tribute plays at the Mill Street stage in Perth on Sunday. Image: Phil Hannah
A Michael Jackson tribute plays at the Mill Street stage in Perth on Sunday. Image: Phil Hannah

Hundreds of people gathered in Perth on Sunday to indulge in cake and a flurry of festive events in the city.

Revellers came out to enjoy the annual Cakefest – where talented local bakers put their baking skills to the test.

Additionally, visitors enjoyed country rock and Christmas music throughout the weekend – featuring tributes to the likes of Michael Jackson and Clearwater Creedence Revival.

Stages were set up on Mill Street and King Edward Street.

The events come a day after the ever-popular Santa run and nativity lantern parade to cap a weekend of festive fun in the Fair City.

Photographer Phil Hannah was there to capture some of the action from Sunday.

The Absurdist Pipe band entertained crowds through the streets of Perth. Image: Phil Hannah
‘Michael Jackson’ entertains the crowd. Image: Phil Hannah
Bands played on the Mill Street stage. Image: Phil Hannah
Cover Daddy play at the King Edward Street stage. Image: Phil Hannah
Local band Crom play at the Mill Street stage. Image: Phil Hannah

