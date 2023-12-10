Two men charged after disturbance at Dundee multis

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Two men charged after disturbance at Dundee multis

Police were called to Bonnethill Court shortly after 9pm on Saturday.

By Ellidh Aitken, James Simpson & Ben MacDonald
Police arrive at Bonnethill Court
Police arrived at Bonnethill Court on Saturday evening. Image: Supplied

Two men have been charged after a disturbance in the Hilltown area of Dundee.

Locals reported seeing a number of police officers entering an apartment building, remaining inside for half an hour.

The two men, aged 34 and 20, were arrested and will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday morning.

The nature of the disturbance has not been confirmed and Police Scotland has not said whether anyone was hurt.

Resident ‘shocked’ by police presence

One resident said: “I was alerted to the sirens at around 9.20pm on Saturday. A few police cars and vans started to descend on the scene.

“They went rushing into the second multi, there must have been 12 or more officers.

“I was bit shocked to see what was unfolding – especially with the officers running into the building.

“Two men were taken away by the police and the paramedics were also in attendance, they remained inside the block for 30 minutes.

“No one was taken away in the ambulance from what I could see.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9.25pm on Saturday, officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the Bonnethill Court area.

“Two men, aged 34 and 20,  have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday December 11.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”

Conversation