Two men charged after disturbance at Dundee multis

Two men have been charged after a disturbance in the Hilltown area of Dundee.

Police were called to Bonnethill Court shortly after 9pm on Saturday.

Locals reported seeing a number of police officers entering an apartment building, remaining inside for half an hour.

The two men, aged 34 and 20, were arrested and will appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday morning.

The nature of the disturbance has not been confirmed and Police Scotland has not said whether anyone was hurt.

Resident ‘shocked’ by police presence

One resident said: “I was alerted to the sirens at around 9.20pm on Saturday. A few police cars and vans started to descend on the scene.

“They went rushing into the second multi, there must have been 12 or more officers.

“I was bit shocked to see what was unfolding – especially with the officers running into the building.

“Two men were taken away by the police and the paramedics were also in attendance, they remained inside the block for 30 minutes.

“No one was taken away in the ambulance from what I could see.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 9.25pm on Saturday, officers were called to a report of a disturbance in the Bonnethill Court area.

“Two men, aged 34 and 20, have been arrested and charged in connection with the incident and are due to appear at Dundee Sheriff Court on Monday December 11.

“A report will be submitted to the procurator fiscal.”