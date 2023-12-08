Council leader says ‘use it or lose it has come true’ after Dundee Winterfest debacle

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Home News Dundee

Council leader says ‘use it or lose it has come true’ after Dundee Winterfest debacle

John Alexander claims the council is at the "mercy of commercial operators".

By Andrew Robson
John Alexander at Dundee Winterfest amid Council response to 2023 saga
John Alexander at the launch of Dundee Winterfest in 2021. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Dundee’s council leader says “use it or lose it has come true” after the city’s main Christmas event was scrapped.

Winterfest was deemed a big success after it was first staged at Slessor Gardens in 2021.

The event – organised by commercial firm M&N Events with some council support – returned in 2022 after helping boost city coffers by more than £2 million.

But poor footfall, combined with the cost-of-living crisis, were blamed for plans to move and downsize it for 2023.

The event then failed to open at all as expected last week.

The Courier has since revealed a series of emails which show the confusion and frustration surrounding the organisation of the ill-fated 2023 Winterfest event.

‘The council were desperately keen to see a return of Winterfest’

Dundee City Council had supported Winterfest in 2021 and 2022 with a total of £50,000 – though no financial support was planned for 2023 as the local authority instead focused on its own City Square activities.

Addressing the loss of Winterfest, John Alexander – leader of the SNP administration – insisted the local authority could only do so much.

He said: “What the public have seen from the Freedom of Information requests (published by The Courier) is that the council were desperately keen to see a return of Winterfest.

Dundee Winterfest at Slessor gardens in 2022 amid 2023 chaos
Dundee Winterfest in 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“The reason we had it in the first place was because our administration supported efforts to bring those proposals forward.

“The model was to get things moving in the first year or two and then for it to fly on its own.

“It was never based on an ongoing model of public subsidy and that was something that was broadly supported.

“But it seems some think further council funding should be used to subsidise a private company.

Council says leader ‘at the mercy of commercial operators’

“Sadly, you are at the mercy of commercial operators and clearly, they did not feel that it generated enough income and footfall to justify the outlay.

“It’s one of those infuriating occasions where the phrase ‘use it or lose it’ has come true.

“I still hope to see a return of a larger Christmas experience but it needs to be of Dundee and for Dundee.”

The city has been dealt a further blow with the news that Slessor Gardens is not included in an expanded Summer Sessions music festival in 2024 – despite the venue previously hosting it in 2022.

Council ‘has no control over events returning’

Mr Alexander said: “All of these concerts and events are commercial in nature.

“If the events are a success, in terms of footfall and income, I expect they’ll return with bells on.

“If they are not a commercial success, and the company doesn’t sell enough tickets, they’ll sadly consider a different approach

“Neither I, nor the council, have any control over that other than encouraging those entities to bring their offer here.

Fans enjoying the Noel Gallager gig at Slessor Gardens in 2022. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

“I’m desperately keen to see big events, like those we’ve seen in previous years, return and hopefully the whole of Dundee can get behind those efforts.”

In more positive news, Liz Hobbs Group – which has run concerts at Slessor Gardens for a number of years – has confirmed its intention to return.

A spokesperson said: “Slessor Gardens remains one of our priority venues and we continue to work closely with Dundee City Council to secure artists to play in 2024.

“Details will, of course, be made public when confirmed.”

More from Dundee

Parts of Ninewells Hospital were plunged into darkness on Thursday. Image: DC Thomson/David Alexander
Parts of Ninewells Hospital plunged into darkness after power cut
Winterfest at Slessor Gardens in 2022.
Dundee Winterfest bosses considered two new attractions before axing 2023 event
Scottish Citylink to run Christmas Day services
Bus firm reveals Christmas Day services for Dundee and Perth
Deaf Dundee dog Gromit is seeking a new home.
Bid to rehome deaf Dundee dog due to 'very little interest' from potential owners
Scenes from the Fife side of the bridge looking north towards Dundee. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Tay Road Bridge roadworks: Second phase of resurfacing works to begin a month early
Ronald Graham was sentenced in Dundee.
Angus school IT technician on Register for having thousands of abuse images
Robert Page, left, was the director of the 'Dundee hardman' video featuring David McLean. Image: Robert Page/YouTube
EXCLUSIVE: 'Dundee hardman' director reveals story behind viral video for first time
Summer Sessions will not return to Dundee in 2024.
Fresh blow for Slessor Gardens as Dundee snubbed from 2024 expansion plans
4
Steve MvcDonald (left) at Linda McCartney's birthday party at Angus Hotel with Denny Laine, Dundee in 1975. Image: Steve McDonald
Dundee Beatles musician on Denny Laine’s city visits and friendship with Wings legend
Summer Sessions could return to Dundee
Slessor Gardens: Does Dundee City Council make any money from Waterfront events?
7

Conversation