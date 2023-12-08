Street Style: Seven Dundee shoppers talk us through their winter outfits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Street Style: Seven Dundee shoppers talk us through their winter outfits

Here are some of the best looks in the Overgate Shopping Centre.

Three stylish winter outfits. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Three stylish winter outfits. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
By Poppy Watson

Dundee city centre is buzzing as the Christmas shopping season gets well underway.

This week our fashion radar took us to the Overgate Shopping Centre where there were plenty of stylish shoppers.

Ranya al Ghazi, 36, from India, living in Dundee

Ranya al Ghazi is studying for a PHD at Dundee University. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
What do you do for a living?

I’m doing a PHD in forensic odontology at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from Asos, my jumper and dress are both from TK Maxx and my shoes are from Primark.

How would you describe your style?

It’s colourful and full of life.

Where do you like to shop?

TK Maxx is my favourite shop because you can get really good quality clothes for a good price.

Who is your style icon?

Nature is my style icon. It is full of colours and is so fresh and full of life.

Karenina Johnson, 63, from Perth

Karenina Johnson loves to find a bargain. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
What do you do for a living?

I am an award-winning fine art artist. I have a studio in the centre of Perth.

What are you wearing?

My hat is from a hat maker in Dunkeld, the coat is from Encore in Fettercairn – it is reversible! The bag is Paul Costelloe, I picked it up from TK Maxx. And the boots are from a shoe shop in Broughty Ferry.

How would you describe your style?

Well, my friends would say I’m glamourous! I don’t go anywhere without a bit of lippy on.

Where do you like to shop?

I like second-hand shops and charity shops. I really like a bargain.

Who is your style icon?

Coco Chanel. She just got it right.

Lord God, 39, from Glasgow, living in Dundee

Lord God only wears white clothes. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
What do you do for a living?

I summon angels.

What are you wearing?

It’s all from Primark and second-hand shops.

How would you describe your style?

Angelic and divine. I only wear white. Unless it’s laundry day, then I might need to wear some of my off-white clothes.

Where do you like to shop?

Wherever sells nice white clothes.

Who is your style icon?

Jesus.

Aaron Inglis, 24, from Blairgowrie

Aaron Inglis likes to wear baggy and comfortable clothes. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
What do you do for a living?

I’m a bartender at the DCA.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from Asos, the t-shirt is from Topman, the cord trousers are from Route One, and the shoes are just classic black Vans.

How would you describe your style?

Baggy and free – being comfortable is my number one priority.

Where do you like to shop?

I’m a cheap guy, I don’t like to spent too much money on clothes. I like skateboarding brands but a lot of them charge £40 for t-shirt. My favourite shop is probably Asos because of the diversity of choice.

Who is your style icon?

I’m a skateboarder so I take a lot of inspiration from the skateboarding scene. In terms of my hair, my dad is my inspiration – he had this exact same mullet in the 1980s.

Poppy Gilfillan, 20, from Dunfermline

Poppy Gilfillan buys most of her clothes from charity shops. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
What do you do for a living?

I’m studying archaeology at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

I got this jacket for £4 from a charity shop about four years ago. The t-shirt is from a charity shop, the shirt is from Nordan, the jeans are from a charity shop and I got the Dr. Martens from a friend for free because they didn’t fit her!

How would you describe your style?

It is very boyish. I would say I dress like a boy in a garden and little bit whimsy.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops, Vinted and Depop. I’m addicted to finding a bargain.

Who is your style icon?

Frida Kahlo. I love her style, although I’m not really channelling her today!

Kate Darbyshire, 68, from Brechin

Kate Darbyshire takes fashion inspiration from the 1970s. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
What do you do for a living?

I am the director of Gourmet Grocer Brechin.

What are you wearing?

Most of it is from charity shops, except the dress which I got in a sale at Asda. The earrings are from Oliver Bonas.

How would you describe your style?

I just wear what I like, but I suppose I take some inspiration from the 1970s which is when I first took an interest in fashion.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops and sales.

Who is your style icon?

I haven’t got one. I just buy things I like.

Sasha Korolkov, 24, from Ukraine, living in Dundee

Sasha Korolkov likes to shop at street markets. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
What do you do for a living?

I’m a music and languages student at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

It’s all from street markets!

How would you describe your style?

I just wear what I like. I do wear a lot of black but I like to switch it up now and then.

Where do you like to shop?

Street markets and charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.

Conversation