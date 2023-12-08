Street Style: Seven Dundee shoppers talk us through their winter outfits

Dundee city centre is buzzing as the Christmas shopping season gets well underway.

This week our fashion radar took us to the Overgate Shopping Centre where there were plenty of stylish shoppers.

Ranya al Ghazi, 36, from India, living in Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m doing a PHD in forensic odontology at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

My coat is from Asos, my jumper and dress are both from TK Maxx and my shoes are from Primark.

How would you describe your style?

It’s colourful and full of life.

Where do you like to shop?

TK Maxx is my favourite shop because you can get really good quality clothes for a good price.

Who is your style icon?

Nature is my style icon. It is full of colours and is so fresh and full of life.

Karenina Johnson, 63, from Perth

What do you do for a living?

I am an award-winning fine art artist. I have a studio in the centre of Perth.

What are you wearing?

My hat is from a hat maker in Dunkeld, the coat is from Encore in Fettercairn – it is reversible! The bag is Paul Costelloe, I picked it up from TK Maxx. And the boots are from a shoe shop in Broughty Ferry.

How would you describe your style?

Well, my friends would say I’m glamourous! I don’t go anywhere without a bit of lippy on.

Where do you like to shop?

I like second-hand shops and charity shops. I really like a bargain.

Who is your style icon?

Coco Chanel. She just got it right.

Lord God, 39, from Glasgow, living in Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I summon angels.

What are you wearing?

It’s all from Primark and second-hand shops.

How would you describe your style?

Angelic and divine. I only wear white. Unless it’s laundry day, then I might need to wear some of my off-white clothes.

Where do you like to shop?

Wherever sells nice white clothes.

Who is your style icon?

Jesus.

Aaron Inglis, 24, from Blairgowrie

What do you do for a living?

I’m a bartender at the DCA.

What are you wearing?

The jacket is from Asos, the t-shirt is from Topman, the cord trousers are from Route One, and the shoes are just classic black Vans.

How would you describe your style?

Baggy and free – being comfortable is my number one priority.

Where do you like to shop?

I’m a cheap guy, I don’t like to spent too much money on clothes. I like skateboarding brands but a lot of them charge £40 for t-shirt. My favourite shop is probably Asos because of the diversity of choice.

Who is your style icon?

I’m a skateboarder so I take a lot of inspiration from the skateboarding scene. In terms of my hair, my dad is my inspiration – he had this exact same mullet in the 1980s.

Poppy Gilfillan, 20, from Dunfermline

What do you do for a living?

I’m studying archaeology at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

I got this jacket for £4 from a charity shop about four years ago. The t-shirt is from a charity shop, the shirt is from Nordan, the jeans are from a charity shop and I got the Dr. Martens from a friend for free because they didn’t fit her!

How would you describe your style?

It is very boyish. I would say I dress like a boy in a garden and little bit whimsy.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops, Vinted and Depop. I’m addicted to finding a bargain.

Who is your style icon?

Frida Kahlo. I love her style, although I’m not really channelling her today!

Kate Darbyshire, 68, from Brechin

What do you do for a living?

I am the director of Gourmet Grocer Brechin.

What are you wearing?

Most of it is from charity shops, except the dress which I got in a sale at Asda. The earrings are from Oliver Bonas.

How would you describe your style?

I just wear what I like, but I suppose I take some inspiration from the 1970s which is when I first took an interest in fashion.

Where do you like to shop?

Charity shops and sales.

Who is your style icon?

I haven’t got one. I just buy things I like.

Sasha Korolkov, 24, from Ukraine, living in Dundee

What do you do for a living?

I’m a music and languages student at Dundee University.

What are you wearing?

It’s all from street markets!

How would you describe your style?

I just wear what I like. I do wear a lot of black but I like to switch it up now and then.

Where do you like to shop?

Street markets and charity shops.

Who is your style icon?

I don’t have one.