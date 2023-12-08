Tap dancing to table service: Dean Park Hotel restaurant manager says ‘entertaining’ is key to success

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Tap dancing to table service: Dean Park Hotel restaurant manager says ‘entertaining’ is key to success

Award-winning food and beverage manager, 27-year-old Ryan Wallace says the key to working in hospitality is being both caring and entertaining.

By Joanna Bremner
Ryan Wallace stands in front of the bar at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy.
Award-winning food and beverage manager Ryan Wallace at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson.

Ryan Wallace was always destined to work in hospitality.

As a child, he had a talent for entertaining.

And that, says Ryan, is the key to working in food and drink.

“The two things you need in this job are being caring and being an entertainer,” he says.

“From a young age, I used to do tap dancing – which I find hilarious now.

“I’d come through in my leotard and tap shoes and entertain the family with that.

“We’d do family shows with all my cousins. I’d always be the one coordinating them all.”

Ryan Wallace stands, arms folded, outside the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy.
Restaurant manager Ryan Wallace at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Though Ryan has since hung up his tap shoes, the 27-year-old says the skills required for those performances helped him forge his way in hospitality.

“I’m an entertainer and I enjoy taking care of people,” Ryan says.

“I think that’s what you need in this job.”

Working in hospitality: ‘a dream come true’

Ryan worked for a time as a recruitment consultant, but all the while, hospitality was on the back of his mind.

“I was always craving to follow my dream and do something in hospitality,” says Ryan.

And now Ryan has achieved his dream, and has been working at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy since 2019.

Ryan Wallace has achieved his dream at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Now, the food and beverage manager, he gets to use his knack for entertaining and caring day in day out.

Service – as Ryan calls it “the shortest word and the longest part of my day”  – is what he enjoys the best.

“My favourite part of my job is being out on the floor with guests,” he says.

“We wouldn’t be able to do the job without them. It’s about talking to them, making sure they’re happy and comfortable.”

Rapport with guests he ‘entertains’ is key

Ryan has at least 40 staff members on his team, and hundred of covers between the hotel’s multiple restaurants and function rooms.

Even on his days off – including during our interview – Ryan is dedicated to the hotel, receiving calls and emails.

Ryan Wallace stands at the desk in the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy.
Ryan Wallace is dedicated to his role as food and beverage manager at the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy. Image: Steve Brown/DC Thomson

Despite shifts which can last as long as 14 hours on the rare occasion, he loves getting to be with customers, especially the regulars.

“I love meeting new people, but I love the guests who return even more,” Ryan says.

“I feel like they know my whole life story! That’s what matters most in this job.

“Sometimes it’s important not to always worry about who you’ve not got, and worry about who you have got.

“There’s a couple of ladies who come in and we’re always talking about their holidays.

“It’s about having a good rapport with guests.”

Restaurant Manager of the Year for Ryan – ‘a huge honour’

And Ryan does such a good job of making his guests comfortable that he’s been recognised as Restaurant Manager of the Year.

“It was very unexpected,” he says.

“When I was nominated, there were lots of other hotels up for it. I didn’t think I had a chance.

“It was a huge, huge honour.

“When you’re sitting in a room with all these other hotels, and little old me? I’m just doing something that I’ve always wanted to do and I want to do it well.

“It’s easy to be hard on yourself. But when it comes to stuff like that and getting recognised, it’s just amazing.

“The only thing is now, it’s a bit of pressure to live up to that name – and to the certificate on the wall!”

Making the hotel proud is always on Ryan’s mind.

And that’s partly because it’s a family affair.

Ryan’s grandparents, Colin and Margaret Smart, took over the hotel in 2019.

Margaret and Colin Smart at the entrance of the Dean Park Hotel in Kirkcaldy, holding hands in front of two columns wrapped with festive garlands.
Margaret and Colin Smart, owners of Dean Park Hotel, Kirkcaldy. Image: Dean Park Hotel.

Since then, the hotel has been awarded two rosettes, not to mention Ryan’s own award.

“When I won the award, they were really chuffed for me,” he says.

“It’s been about making them proud as well.

“They’ve helped to make my dream a reality.”

Conversation