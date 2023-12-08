Perth paedophile who fitted spy cam to woman’s clothes spared jail

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Perth paedophile who fitted spy cam to woman’s clothes spared jail

Convicted sex offender Brian Cocker used a remote device which he operated using a smart phone app.

By Jamie Buchan
Brian Cocker.
Brian Cocker at a previous hearing in Perth Sheriff Court in 2014.

A peeping tom who used a spy camera to take intimate photos of a woman has been ordered to stay away from children and playparks.

Convicted sex offender Brian Cocker used a remote device attached to his victim’s clothes, which he operated using a smart phone app.

The secret snaps were found by police when they checked Cocker’s mobile phone during a unannounced Mappa (Multi-agency Public Protection Arrangement) visit at his home in Perth.

Cocker was also caught with child abuse images in a folder marked “Candid Teens”.

The 36-year-old was spared jail when he appeared at Perth Sheriff Court, having previously admitted possession of the indecent images over an eight-month period.

He also pled guilty to a charge of voyeurism.

Public safety risk

Sheriff Jennifer Bain KC told him: “I note from the reports before me that you are at medium risk of sexual reoffending.

“You will have been made aware that a custodial sentence was at the forefront of my mind.

“It is however noted that a period of post-release supervision is unlikely to provide sufficient time for you to undertake the full Moving Forwards Making Changes programme and that means you will not be able to address your risk of repeat offending.

“And that has a direct impact on public safety.”

Sign reading Perth Sheriff Court and Justice of the Peace Court.
The case called at Perth Sheriff Court. Image: DCT Media

Cocker, of Crieff Road, Perth, was ordered to carry out 200 hours of unpaid work as part of a three-year supervision order.

The court imposed a Sexual Harm Prevention Order and told Cocker to engage with the Tay Project, a specialist sex offenders programme run by Dundee City Council.

He was also told not to interact with children or enter playparks as part of a series of conduct requirements.

The court also impose restrictions on his phone and internet access.

Cocker will stay on the Sex Offenders Register for three years.

Voluntary engagement

His solicitor Linda Clark said: “He has been engaging with Stop It Now programme of his own volition, attending 30 sessions on a voluntary basis.

“He has expressed significant regret and remorse.”

She said: “Mr Cocker has a previous conviction for similar behaviour from 2014.

“For 10 years he has managed not to engage in that kind of offending.

“He appreciates that had the previous case been more recent, a custodial sentence would have been inevitable.

“But it has been 10 years and there are alternatives available.”

Perth paedophile had hidden spy camera pics

Cocker was first placed on the Sex Offenders Register in 2014 for grooming a 15-year-old girl for sex.

He plied the youngster with alcohol during “frequent” sessions, despite knowing she was under-age.

He served a 10-month jail term for the offence.

The camera was linked to Cocker’s mobile phone. Stock image: Yui Mok/PA Wire

The court previously heard officers carried out a routine but unannounced visit in July 2021.

Cocker spoke to officers in the kitchen and freely handed over his mobile.

Investigators found a folder named “Candid Teens” which contained several child abuse images.

The children depicted were as young as 14, fiscal depute Elizabeth Hodgson said.

Officers then discovered what appeared to be spy cam photographs of a woman who was known to Cocker.

Cocker admitted that between April 20 and July 19 2021 at an address in Perth he operated equipment beneath the woman’s clothing with the intention of enabling himself to observe her genitals, buttocks or underwear.

He made attempts to photograph the woman’s genitals without her knowledge or consent.

Previous offence of grooming child

The court was previously told how Cocker groomed his 15-year-old victim after contacting her through Facebook to congratulate her on the birth of her baby.

He continued to see the vulnerable youngster, who was living in foster care at the time, despite being warned off by her mother.

It was only when the girl moved away she felt able to report him to police.

Cocker told the court he was depressed after being dumped by his partner just weeks after the birth of their child.

He sobbed uncontrollably as he was jailed.

Sheriff Lindsay Foulis told him: “Young women require to be protected.”

For more local court content visit our dedicated page or join us on Facebook.

