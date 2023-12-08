Unsupervised child fell from first floor Fife window while woman ‘chatted online’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Unsupervised child fell from first floor Fife window while woman ‘chatted online’

Kelly Debruijn had allowed the youngster to stay in "squalor" the court heard.

By Jamie McKenzie
Kelly Debruijn allowed a child to fall from a window in Dunfermline.
A Dunfermline woman was supposed to be looking after a little girl who fell out of a first floor window.

Kelly Debruijn had been chatting online and left the child unsupervised at an address in the city when the horrific incident took place.

Dunfermline Sheriff Court heard the 31-year-old also allowed the girl to stay in “squalor” in a property with a fly infestation and rooms full of rubbish.

It was ascertained the young girl could have climbed up a black bin bag to the window before the near-tragedy.

Debruijn appeared in the dock for sentencing having previously pled guilty to wilfully neglecting and exposing the child in a manner likely to cause unnecessary suffering and injury to health at the address, between July 27 and August 12 2022.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland told Debruijn it was almost “bordering on unbelievable” a child was unsupervised to the extent they fell out of a first floor flat window but he stopped short of jailing her due to “difficulties” she is suffering.

First floor fall

Prosecutor Isma Mukhtar told the court that on August 12 2022 Debruijn was in a property with the child and “chatting online”.

She said people walking past the first floor flat saw the child as she “climbed out the window and fell to the ground, landing on stones below.”

Kelly Debruijn
The fiscal depute continued: “The child was picked up by neighbours and comforted and (they) noted at that time she was only wearing a nappy.

“Around 6.30pm, the accused went to the toilet and when she came out heard the child screaming and she noted the child was not in the property.

“An ambulance was contacted and the child was taken to hospital.”

Nothing was said in court about whether the child was injured, or any specific detail given about what height she fell from.

Squalid flat

Ms Mukhtar said, following a scene of crime examination by police, the condition of the flat was described as “squalor”.

The court heard human faeces were found on an uncovered mattress on the floor, where it appeared the child had been sleeping.

The property was deemed unsuitable for habitation and the rooms were described as so full of rubbish the door could not be opened.

Part of the flat was said to be “stacked high with bin bags full of rubbish”.

Ms Mukhtar said it was ascertained the child could have climbed a black bin bag up to the window.

The court heard neighbours had previously expressed concerns about the bad smell emanating from the property and the state of it and that a noise complaint was made on July 27.

On August 3 a council employee visited Debruijn and spoke to her about the state of the property and, while doing so, was having to swat flies away.

‘Quite horrifying’

The admitted charge states Debruijn allowed the child to stay in cluttered and unhygienic conditions in a property with a fly infestation and failed to provide her with clean and adequate bedding and food.

It also states she left the child unsupervised with a first floor window open, thereby causing her to climb up to the window and fall out onto the ground below.

Sheriff Garry Sutherland told Debruijn what he had heard was “quite horrifying”.

The sheriff said for the child to not be supervised to the extent they can fall out of a first floor window is “bordering on unbelievable”.

Referring to a background report, Sheriff Sutherland noted Debruijn has “a lot of difficulties” but said these cannot excuse her failure to seek help.

He said: “Were it not for the difficulties you are suffering, I would have been sentencing you to jail today.”

Sheriff Sutherland instead sentenced Debruijn to a six-month curfew order, reduced from nine months due to her early plea.

