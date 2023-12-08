Dundee United midfielder ruled out until 2024 as boss Jim Goodwin rues ‘innocuous’ injury set-back

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee United midfielder ruled out until 2024 as boss Jim Goodwin rues ‘innocuous’ injury set-back

Gifted Archie Meekison has endured a maddening campaign to date

By Alan Temple
Jim Goodwin was disappointed after Dundee United's failure to progress
Jim Goodwin will be without Meekison for another month. Image: SNS

Luckless Archie Meekison will be absent until 2024 after suffering a set-back in his recovery from a persistent knee complaint.

Meekison’s last competitive outing came in United’s 4-1 win over Queen’s Park on September 30, with a frustrating run of knocks and niggles limiting him to 11 appearances this term.

In quite an innocuous incident with no-one near him, (Meekison) felt the inside of his knee a bit.

Jim Goodwin

Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin previously stated that the 21-year-old could be back on the training pitch by this month – however, he has since suffered a fresh medial knee ligament issue.

Dundee United midfielder Archie Meekison in action in a win over Falkirk earlier this season
Archie Meekison in action in a win over Falkirk earlier this season. Image: SNS

“Archie tweaked his knee a little bit,” explained Goodwin. “It’s not too serious but it’s potentially another four or five weeks.

“He came back into training and, in quite an innocuous incident with no-one near him, felt the inside of his knee a bit.

“It is a medial ligament issue.”

Huge admirer

While Meekison’s opportunities to shine have been fleeting, Goodwin insists he remains a big fan of the Scotland U21 international, who could yet have a key role to play in United’s campaign in the new year.

Archie Meekison pictured at Dundee United's St Andrews training base
Meekison has endured a disrupted campaign. Image: SNS

Archie is a player I really admire and has done excellently, in terms of what I’ve seen in training and the games he has played,” continued Goodwin.

“He’s always looking to play forward, is very comfortable on the ball and technically good. He suits the way we want to play perfectly.

“But he just hasn’t been able to get going this season and get a consistent run of games and training sessions. It’s very frustrating for all involved, because we were all excited to see what he could do at this level.”

However, Goodwin added: “He is on the right road now, on the right track to get back.”

