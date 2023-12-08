Dundee United midfielder ruled out until 2024 as boss Jim Goodwin rues ‘innocuous’ injury set-back

Luckless Archie Meekison will be absent until 2024 after suffering a set-back in his recovery from a persistent knee complaint.

Meekison’s last competitive outing came in United’s 4-1 win over Queen’s Park on September 30, with a frustrating run of knocks and niggles limiting him to 11 appearances this term.

In quite an innocuous incident with no-one near him, (Meekison) felt the inside of his knee a bit. Jim Goodwin

Tannadice boss Jim Goodwin previously stated that the 21-year-old could be back on the training pitch by this month – however, he has since suffered a fresh medial knee ligament issue.

“Archie tweaked his knee a little bit,” explained Goodwin. “It’s not too serious but it’s potentially another four or five weeks.

“He came back into training and, in quite an innocuous incident with no-one near him, felt the inside of his knee a bit.

“It is a medial ligament issue.”

Huge admirer

While Meekison’s opportunities to shine have been fleeting, Goodwin insists he remains a big fan of the Scotland U21 international, who could yet have a key role to play in United’s campaign in the new year.

“Archie is a player I really admire and has done excellently, in terms of what I’ve seen in training and the games he has played,” continued Goodwin.

“He’s always looking to play forward, is very comfortable on the ball and technically good. He suits the way we want to play perfectly.

“But he just hasn’t been able to get going this season and get a consistent run of games and training sessions. It’s very frustrating for all involved, because we were all excited to see what he could do at this level.”

However, Goodwin added: “He is on the right road now, on the right track to get back.”